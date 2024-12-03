Türkiye’s Oscar entry 'Hayat' premieres in Paris

Zeki Demirkubuz’s “Hayat” (Life), Türkiye’s submission for the 2025 Academy Awards in the "Best International Feature Film" category, was screened in the French capital Paris on Dec. 1.

 

Supported by Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry, the film was shown at the Max Linder Panorama cinema, drawing significant attention from local and international audiences.

 

The screening was attended by 500 people, including Fatma Özsoy, culture and promotion counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Paris; representatives of numerous foreign missions in the city; journalists active in culture, arts and tourism; and Turkish and French cinema enthusiasts.

 

Ahead of the screening, promotional materials showcasing Istanbul, Cappadocia, Turkish cuisine and Eastern Anatolia were presented.

 

“Hayat” was also featured on Nov. 16 at the Hollywood Turkish Film and Drama Days event held at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California, through initiatives by Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.

 

Starring Miray Daner and Burak Dakak as well as Cem Davran, Umut Kurt and Melis Birkan, the film tells the story of a young girl who runs away from her home, refusing to accept the life imposed on her.

 

When a young woman named Hicran is pressured into an engagement by her father, she decides to run away. At first, Rıza, believing that Hicran doesn't want to marry him, ignores the situation. However, as time passes, he becomes upset by her rejection and decides to confront her. Determined, Rıza travels to Istanbul to find his fiancée, whom he has met only once.

 

The Oscar shortlist, which will include the 15 finalists in the same category, will be announced on Dec. 17. The final five nominees for the Best International Film Oscar will be revealed when all Oscar nominees are announced on Jan. 17, 2025.

