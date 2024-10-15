Türkiye’s oldest citizen passes away

KIRIKKALE
Arzu Sınıroğlu, who held the title of Türkiye’s oldest person at the age of 117, has passed away at a hospital in the Central Anatolian city of Kırıkkale, where she was receiving care.

Sınıroğlu, a resident of Elmalı village in the Delice district, was celebrated for her healthy lifestyle and positive outlook on life.

Known affectionately as “Grandma Arzu,” she was the mother of six children and garnered attention for her commitment to natural nutrition and a peaceful life.

Despite her advanced age and health struggles, she continued to perform her civic duties by casting her vote in the 2024 local elections.

In 2020, Sınıroğlu had contracted COVID-19 but made a remarkable recovery, leaving the hospital shortly thereafter.

However, her final years were marked by health complications related to her age. She was admitted to the hospital after falling ill at home, where she eventually passed away.

Her funeral took place in Elmalı, the village where she was born.

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025
