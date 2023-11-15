Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $13.9 million

Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $13.9 million

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $13.9 million

Türkiye’s grand New Year’s lottery prize has been set at 400 million Turkish Liras ($13.9 million), while the total prize amount will be more than 2.3 billion liras ($80.2 million).

The national lottery jackpot is especially big on New Year’s Eve in Türkiye. A single ticket this year is sold for 400 liras (around $14), which lets the buyer win the entire jackpot. With a half ticket sold at 200 liras, the buyer shares the jackpot with someone else. And a quarter ticket is sold for one-fourth, at 100 liras.

Each ticket has a number on it, and for the half and quarter tickets, there are two and four tickets, respectively, out there in the country with the same number.

In the draw, the entire jackpot will be distributed with the rule determined last year. Regardless of the ticket share, the jackpot will be shared equally among the owners of the winning tickets.

The draw will continue until the big jackpot ticket is sold.

Last year’s big prize was 200 million liras (then $10.7 million) and was split between four people who bought the quarter ticket with the number 6530303.

With the change made in 2022, the number of bonus categories was increased from 13 to 15, while the number of codes to be drawn was increased from 622 to 1,012. The same distribution rates will continue this year.

The jackpot draw will be broadcast live on television on the night of Dec. 31, 2023, and all draw results will be announced online.

New Year's,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() First lady calls for ceasefire, permanent peace in Gaza

First lady calls for ceasefire, permanent peace in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. First lady calls for ceasefire, permanent peace in Gaza

    First lady calls for ceasefire, permanent peace in Gaza

  2. Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $13.9 million

    Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $13.9 million

  3. Fund inflows to Türkiye will gather pace, says Şimşek

    Fund inflows to Türkiye will gather pace, says Şimşek

  4. Erdoğan labels Israel a 'terrorist state'

    Erdoğan labels Israel a 'terrorist state'

  5. İYİ Party unveils candidates for three Istanbul municipalities

    İYİ Party unveils candidates for three Istanbul municipalities
Recommended
First lady calls for ceasefire, permanent peace in Gaza

First lady calls for ceasefire, permanent peace in Gaza
Erdoğan labels Israel a terrorist state

Erdoğan labels Israel a 'terrorist state'
İYİ Party unveils candidates for three Istanbul municipalities

İYİ Party unveils candidates for three Istanbul municipalities
FM urges Gaza peace in call with UN envoy

FM urges Gaza peace in call with UN envoy
Erdoğan appoints four ambassadors, public officials

Erdoğan appoints four ambassadors, public officials
Justice minister advocates new charter amid judicial row

Justice minister advocates new charter amid judicial row
WORLD Some of the 40 workers trapped in India tunnel collapse are sick as debris and glitches delay rescue

Some of the 40 workers trapped in India tunnel collapse are sick as debris and glitches delay rescue

Some of the 40 construction workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for a fourth day were sick as falling debris and technical glitches delayed the work to free them, officials in northern India said Wednesday.
ECONOMY Fund inflows to Türkiye will gather pace, says Şimşek

Fund inflows to Türkiye will gather pace, says Şimşek

Investor confidence will be further strengthened and foreign fund inflows into Türkiye will accelerate, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.