Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $10.7 million

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s grand New Year’s lottery prize has been set at 200 million Turkish Liras ($10.7 million), while the total prize amount will be 1.39 billion liras ($74.8 million).

The jackpot of national lottery is especially big on New Year’s Eve in Türkiye. A single ticket this year is sold for 200 liras (around $15.4), which lets the buyer to win the entire jackpot. With a half ticket sold at 100 liras, the buyer shares the jackpot with someone else. And a quarter ticket is sold for one-fourth of the 200 liras, at 50 liras.

Each ticket has a number on it, and for the half and quarter tickets, there are two and four tickets, respectively, out there in the world with the same number.

In the draw, the entire jackpot will be distributed with the rule determined specifically for this year. Regardless of the ticket share, the jackpot will be shared equally among the owners of the winning tickets.

The draw will continue until the big jackpot ticket is sold.

The bonus distribution rate was also increased this year. While the number of bonus categories was increased from 13 to 15, the number of codes to be drawn was increased from 622 to 1,012, which ensures that more people will have the chance to win more bonuses.

The tickets can be bought online as digital tickets from the mobile application, from the official website, as well as from mobile dealers and fixed dealers.

Last year’s big prize was 120 million liras (then $8.7 million), whose only winner bought a quarter ticket in the New Year’s Eve special draw.

The identity of the person who hit the jackpot of 30 million Turkish Liras (then $2.17 million) was not disclosed, but they reportedly live in the Aegean province of İzmir. The jackpot was won by a quarter ticket with the number 9876066, but the other quarter tickets were not sold.

While the person’s check was handed over to an empoweree bank official by the representative of Sisal Şans, the company that carries out the National Lottery draws, the prizes of the unsold quarter tickets were transferred to the public as revenue share.

