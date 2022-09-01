Türkiye’s new unmanned fighter aircraft ‘Kızılelma’ exhibited at Teknofest

SAMSUN

Türkiye’s unmanned fighter aircraft, Bayraktar Kızılelma, has been showcased at Teknofest, Türkiye’s largest aerospace and technology festival, attracting great attention despite ongoing design and development efforts.

The first prototype of Bayraktar Kızılelma, developed by Baykar Technologies, a Turkish manufacturer of drones, was presented at the exhibition in the northern province of Samsun.

Kızılelma will be able to carry 1,500 kilograms of payload (weapons and devices, etc.). Its flight range is 930 kilometers, while the operating altitude was declared as 10,668 meters. It can operate in the air for five hours and has a maximum speed of 900 km/h.

The first flight of Kızılelma is expected to take place in 2023, according to Selçuk Bayraktar, the company’s chief technology officer.

“Türkiye has entered the top three in the world in terms of technology development with the last 20 years of struggle,” Bayraktar said, claiming that the Turkish army is number one in the world in adapting the technology of unmanned aerial vehicles for combat.

“We aim to achieve success in civilian areas as well,” he added. “Our country now has serious initiatives in high-tech fields. Our goal is to make Türkiye reach important places as much as we can.”

Noting that Greece needs demand from abroad for similar vehicles, Bayraktar said that it is essential to develop national technologies.

Underlining the importance of bringing innovation in science, culture, art and technology, Bayraktar said, “Those who try to scare us and prevent national technologies with embargoes will never win unless we give up.”

Bayraktar TB2, another tactical unmanned aerial vehicle, has received demand from 24 countries, Bayraktar said, adding that Bayraktar Akıncı, which is capable of conducting operations that are performed with fighter jets, will be exported to four countries.

Bayraktar TB2 is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE), capable of conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and armed attack missions.

The drone holds the record in Turkish aviation history for endurance, with 27 hours and three minutes, and for altitude at 25,030 feet.

TB2 has become the most talked-about drone due to its success in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other parts of the world, Bayraktar said in a recent speech.

He also noted that Baykar had sold more drones to nations across the globe than any other company. Exports account for more than 90 percent of Baykar’s total revenues, according to Bayraktar.

Türkiye, as a rising drone power in the international arena, took on a game-changing role in the region by supplying its ally, Azerbaijan, with UAVs for use in the conflict and significantly contributed to Azerbaijan’s victory.

Teknofest, which will last until Sept. 4 this year at Çarşamba Airport, will host numerous competitions, workshops and seminars.

During the six-day event, domestically produced helicopters and other unmanned aerial vehicles will be showcased, and airshows will also take place.

Ministries, public institutions, universities and companies are taking part in Teknofest, which also draws visitors from foreign countries.

Teknofest, which was first organized in 2018, says that it aims to arouse interest in technology throughout the society and raise awareness about Türkiye’s transformation into a technology developing society with activities such as technology competitions, air shows and other events.