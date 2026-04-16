Türkiye’s mining exports rise 14 percent in first quarter

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s mining exports increased by 14 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of the year, reaching $1.57 billion, with metallic ores generating the highest revenue.

According to data from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM), the mining industry exported 571,407 tons of products in the first three months. During the same period last year, 492,703 tons of products were shipped abroad, generating $1.38 billion. This year, exports rose by 16 percent in quantity and 14 percent in value.

The largest share of revenue came from metallic ores, which brought in $673 million. Processed natural stone followed with $299 million, while industrial minerals contributed $284 million. Metallic ores accounted for 43 percent of the sector’s total exports.

China was the top destination, receiving $487 million worth of products. Bulgaria ranked second with $121 million, followed by the U.S. with $120 million and Spain with $72 million. Compared to the same period last year, China’s imports from Türkiye rose by 52 percent.

Mehmet Yılmaz, President of the Turkish Miners Association, stated, “By the end of the year, we believe we will surpass our export targets. Last year, exports stood at $6.2 billion dollars. This year, it may be slightly higher, but within the next five years, reaching $10 billion dollars is truly not a dream.”

Yılmaz emphasized the growing demand in China and noted that despite global challenges such as transportation issues through the Strait of Hormuz and geopolitical developments, Türkiye has managed the process and its relations effectively, maintaining trade.

He added that the increase in exports to China is a clear indicator of this success.