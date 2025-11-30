Türkiye’s LNG infrastructure covers half of demand: Minister

ANKARA
Türkiye has achieved a significant milestone in its energy strategy, with its liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure now capable of meeting nearly half of the country’s natural gas demand.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that Türkiye’s LNG facilities can supply the equivalent of household demand even during the coldest winter days when consumption peaks.

Bayraktar emphasized that alongside domestic production, diversification of supply sources and routes has strengthened the nation’s energy security.

Türkiye currently operates five LNG facilities, including two land-based terminals and three Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs). Since the launch of the National Energy and Mining Policy in 2016, the country’s LNG regasification capacity has grown nearly fivefold, rising from 34 million cubic meters per day to 161 million cubic meters.

He noted that daily natural gas consumption can reach an average of 330 million cubic meters during peak winter demand, underscoring the importance of LNG in balancing supply.

With the expanded infrastructure, Türkiye is now able to import LNG from global markets and convert it back into gas at volumes sufficient to cover household needs entirely during periods of maximum consumption.

Bayraktar also highlighted that the number of entry points into the national gas grid has increased to 14, boosting Türkiye’s total daily gas input capacity to 495 million cubic meters.

The liquefaction process, which reduces the volume of natural gas by approximately 600 times through cooling, enables efficient international transport.

Türkiye’s ability to regasify LNG at its terminals and FSRUs provides both flexibility and cost advantages, reinforcing its position in the global energy market.

Bayraktar recently announced that Türkiye fully stocked its underground natural gas storage facilities as the country prepares for the winter season.

Bayraktar stated that the capacity of the Tuz Gölü Underground Natural Gas Storage Facility has been expanded from 1.2 billion cubic meters to 1.7 billion cubic meters. “Our underground natural gas storage facilities are now 100 percent full,” he said.

By 2028, at least 20 percent of the natural gas the country consumes will be supplied from the underground storage facilities, according to Bayraktar.

 

Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria
