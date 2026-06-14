Türkiye’s light commercial vehicle market goes electric

ISTANBUL

The automotive industry continues its transformation along the axis of electrification, with growing interest in electric vehicles spreading across all segments.

Urban emissions regulations, companies’ efforts to reduce costs, lower energy expenses and environmental sustainability goals are increasing the appeal of electric vehicles in both individual and commercial use.

The transition to electric mobility, which has gained momentum in passenger cars, is now extending into the light commercial vehicle segment, creating a new wave of transformation in the sector. The rising share of electric vehicles in total new car sales is also becoming visible in the light commercial vehicle market.

In the January–May period of this year, the light commercial vehicle market grew by 1.9 percent, while sales of electric models increased by approximately two and a half times.

According to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD), total automobile and light commercial vehicle sales in Türkiye declined by 7.4 percent year-on-year in the first five months to 453,138 units.

During the same period, passenger car sales fell by 9.65 percent to 356,256 units, while the light commercial vehicle market rose by 1.94 percent to 96,882 units.

Within the light commercial segment, van-type vehicles ranked first with a 76.7 percent share and 74,355 units sold, followed by pickup trucks with an 8.8 percent share and 8,505 units.

Sales of electric light commercial vehicles rose by 146.1 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 1,174 units and approaching a two-and-a-half-fold increase.

In the same period last year, 477 electric light commercial vehicles were sold. The share of electric models in total light commercial vehicle sales stood at 1.2 percent.

Although the share of electric models in the light commercial segment remains low, the rapid shift in preferences observed in the sector indicates that stronger growth may occur in the coming period.

On a model basis, the pickup-type KG Mobility Musso EV ranked first in the electric category with 605 units sold. It was followed by the Ford Custom with 223 units, the Opel Combo with 108 units and the Ford Transit with 107 units.