Türkiye’s leading startups to take stage at Slush 2024

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's leading startup firms will showcase their groundbreaking innovations at the prestigious Slush 2024 event in the Finnish capital Helsinki.

As a highlight of Türkiye's vibrant technology ecosystem, entrepreneurs will showcase innovative solutions, connect with international investors, and explore opportunities for global collaboration at the two-day event that began on Nov. 20.

Under the leadership of the Presidential Investment Office of Türkiye, firms will take part in the event.

During Slush 2024, the most founder-focused event on earth, the Investment Office will highlight Türkiye’s strengths in high-growth sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, gaming, image recognition, marketing analytics and health care.

“Türkiye offers a unique environment for investors, particularly in high-growth sectors like fintech, gaming technologies, and AI,” said Bekir Polat, vice president of the office.

"Slush is a pivotal opportunity to showcase Türkiye’s tech capabilities and its dynamic entrepreneurship ecosystem. We focus on highlighting Türkiye’s advanced tech infrastructure, a young and skilled workforce, and an investor-friendly regulatory framework.”

He further emphasized that Türkiye’s increased presence at Slush this year reinforces the Investment Office’s commitment to supporting Türkiye’s businesses as they scale and succeed in global markets.

In addition to showcasing startups at the main stage, the office will hold a side event titled "Türkiye’s Fintech Ecosystem: The Nexus of Innovation."

Around 5,500 start-up founders and operators will be represented at Slush 2024.