Türkiye’s leading startups to take stage at Slush 2024

Türkiye’s leading startups to take stage at Slush 2024

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s leading startups to take stage at Slush 2024

Türkiye's leading startup firms will showcase their groundbreaking innovations at the prestigious Slush 2024 event in the Finnish capital Helsinki.

As a highlight of Türkiye's vibrant technology ecosystem, entrepreneurs will showcase innovative solutions, connect with international investors, and explore opportunities for global collaboration at the two-day event that began on Nov. 20.

Under the leadership of the Presidential Investment Office of Türkiye, firms will take part in the event.

During Slush 2024, the most founder-focused event on earth, the Investment Office will highlight Türkiye’s strengths in high-growth sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, gaming, image recognition, marketing analytics and health care.

“Türkiye offers a unique environment for investors, particularly in high-growth sectors like fintech, gaming technologies, and AI,” said Bekir Polat, vice president of the office.

"Slush is a pivotal opportunity to showcase Türkiye’s tech capabilities and its dynamic entrepreneurship ecosystem. We focus on highlighting Türkiye’s advanced tech infrastructure, a young and skilled workforce, and an investor-friendly regulatory framework.”

He further emphasized that Türkiye’s increased presence at Slush this year reinforces the Investment Office’s commitment to supporting Türkiye’s businesses as they scale and succeed in global markets.

In addition to showcasing startups at the main stage, the office will hold a side event titled "Türkiye’s Fintech Ecosystem: The Nexus of Innovation."

Around 5,500 start-up founders and operators will be represented at Slush 2024.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

    Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

  2. MHP announces resignations of three MPs

    MHP announces resignations of three MPs

  3. Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

    Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

  4. Plan to renationalize UK railways gets green light

    Plan to renationalize UK railways gets green light

  5. ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

    ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif
Recommended
Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance
Plan to renationalize UK railways gets green light

Plan to renationalize UK railways gets green light
Central Bank once again keeps interest rate on hold at 50 pct

Central Bank once again keeps interest rate on hold at 50 pct
Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar
Consumer confidence weakens in November, shows TÜİK data

Consumer confidence weakens in November, shows TÜİK data
Number of EVs on Türkiye’s roads exceeds 150,000

Number of EVs on Türkiye’s roads exceeds 150,000
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani charged with fraud

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani charged with fraud
WORLD ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

In a landmark move, the International Criminal Court on Thursday announced it had issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes it accuses them of carrying out in Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

ECONOMY Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has issued lease certificates in the international capital markets with a size of $2.5 billion and a maturity of 5.5 years.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿