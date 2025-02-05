Türkiye’s largest high school complex opens in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s largest high school education complex, Esenyurt Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Complex, has been inaugurated in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Our education complex, which includes high schools, vocational schools, and science and art centers, comprises 345 classrooms, 88 laboratories, 33 special education rooms, 33 department offices, 11 occupational safety rooms and 11 infirmaries,” Erdoğan stated, speaking at the inauguration ceremony.

“Additionally we are providing students with two large conference halls, a 500-seat library, two indoor sports halls, eight basketball courts and two artificial turf football fields.”

Built to enhance Istanbul’s educational infrastructure, the complex aims to provide students with academic excellence while fostering skills in science, arts and sports.

In Türkiye, high schools are categorized into different types based on their curriculum and focus.

The complex houses four Anatolian high schools, one science high school, one vocational and technical Anatolian high school and one Imam Hatip high school.

While some schools within the complex have already started classes, others will begin operating at full capacity soon.

One of the campus’s key highlights is Türkiye’s largest planetarium, designed to enhance students’ understanding of space. The dome-shaped structure projects high-resolution celestial images, creating an immersive stargazing experience.

The complex also features modern STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) laboratories and hands-on workshops, engcouraging research and practical learning.

The central library offers extensive resources for independent study, supporting students in academic research.

Additional facilities include dormitories, art studios, prayer spaces and specialized education rooms, offering a holistic learning experience.

