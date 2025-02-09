Türkiye’s intel chief in Iran for anti-terror talks

ANKARA

İbrahim Kalın, the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), held talks with his Iranian counterparts in Tehran, the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency has reported, citing security sources.

According to the agency, Kalın met Iran Intelligence Minister Ismail Hatib and National Security Council’s Secretary-General Ali Akber Ahmediyan.

Sources stressed that talks between Turkish and Iranian intelligence officials focused on the fight against terrorism, particularly the PKK and the ISIL terrorist organizations. They have also discussed common challenges, the situation in Syria, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, they added.

Türkiye has long been calling on Iran to more actively cooperate against the PKK as the terrorist group has presence on the latter’s territory as well. It also underlines the need for coordination about the PKK’s activities and presence in the northern Iraq, especially around Suleymaniye province where Iran has an influence over the local governors.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone exchange with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Arakchi on February 8, according to the diplomatic sources.

The two ministers discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, sources said, without giving details.

Türkiye and Iran, along with Russia, were partners of the Astana Process that was formed to provide the coordination of the three regional powers on Syria during the civil war. The sudden collapse of the Assad regime has weakened Russia and Iran in Syria while empowering Türkiye’s role.