Türkiye’s intel chief in Iran for anti-terror talks

Türkiye’s intel chief in Iran for anti-terror talks

ANKARA
Türkiye’s intel chief in Iran for anti-terror talks

İbrahim Kalın, the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), held talks with his Iranian counterparts in Tehran, the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency has reported, citing security sources.

According to the agency, Kalın met Iran Intelligence Minister Ismail Hatib and National Security Council’s Secretary-General Ali Akber Ahmediyan.

Sources stressed that talks between Turkish and Iranian intelligence officials focused on the fight against terrorism, particularly the PKK and the ISIL terrorist organizations. They have also discussed common challenges, the situation in Syria, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, they added.

Türkiye has long been calling on Iran to more actively cooperate against the PKK as the terrorist group has presence on the latter’s territory as well. It also underlines the need for coordination about the PKK’s activities and presence in the northern Iraq, especially around Suleymaniye province where Iran has an influence over the local governors.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone exchange with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Arakchi on February 8, according to the diplomatic sources.

The two ministers discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, sources said, without giving details.

Türkiye and Iran, along with Russia, were partners of the Astana Process that was formed to provide the coordination of the three regional powers on Syria during the civil war. The sudden collapse of the Assad regime has weakened Russia and Iran in Syria while empowering Türkiye’s role.

MIT,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent second Nakba for Palestinians

Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

    Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

  2. Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

    Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

  3. BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

    BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

  4. Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

    Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

  5. Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit

    Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to prevent second Nakba for Palestinians

Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians
Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit
Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan
Google reveals Türkiye’s most searched destinations in 20-year milestone

Google reveals Türkiye’s most searched destinations in 20-year milestone
Istanbul leads in foreign exchange deposit share

Istanbul leads in foreign exchange deposit share
Thracian city celebrates Halloween-like festival

Thracian city celebrates Halloween-like festival
Young violinist’s organ donation saves three lives

Young violinist’s organ donation saves three lives
WORLD MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

On Nov. 18, 2024, the leaders of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye and Australia (MIKTA) convened on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In a joint communiqué, they reaffirmed MIKTA’s identity as a cross-regional partnership committed to democracy, international law, multilateralism, and global cooperation.
ECONOMY BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

Chinese BYD, the world’s leading EV maker, aims to sell 50,000 vehicles in the Turkish market this year, according to a company executive.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿