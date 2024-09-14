Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief, Ibrahim Kalın, recently held talks with leaders of Hamas' political bureau in Ankara, focusing on the latest developments in the negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.

According to security sources, the discussions centered on the current status of the ceasefire talks and important issues such as hostage-prisoner swaps.

Efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, amid a severe humanitarian crisis, were a significant part of the conversation. The meeting also addressed the need to facilitate increased humanitarian aid to the region.

Sources highlighted Hamas' "constructive and positive approach" to the negotiations.

However, complications have arisen due to Israel adding new conditions to the ceasefire agreement, which is supported by U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Concerns were expressed about "Israel's ongoing attacks, which have resulted in massacres."

MİT has played a key role in maintaining communication among all parties and relevant actors to work toward a ceasefire, engaging in intensive diplomatic efforts with important stakeholders such as Hamas, Israel, Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S.

Indirect negotiations between Tel Aviv and Hamas have reached a critical juncture, particularly as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to aim for control over key areas in Gaza, including the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors. Conversely, Hamas demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the unrestricted return of displaced residents.

Despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has maintained its aggressive military actions in Gaza following a Hamas attack last October. The conflict has resulted in over 41,100 deaths, primarily among women and children, and more than 95,100 injuries, per local health authorities.

The ongoing offensive has displaced nearly the entire population and caused acute shortages of essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine. Israel currently faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice due to its actions in Gaza.

