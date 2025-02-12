Türkiye’s intel agency highlights Syria’s rebuilding in annual report

Türkiye’s intel agency highlights Syria’s rebuilding in annual report

ANKARA
Türkiye’s intel agency highlights Syria’s rebuilding in annual report

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) will continue to closely follow the reconstruction of Syria and protection of its territorial integrity in the coming period, the agency’s head İbrahim Kalın has vowed in an annual report.

“The organization will continue to closely follow the reconstruction process of Syria based on its territorial integrity and unity, in the face of the new conjuncture that will bring new challenges to the region,” Kalın said in the foreword of the MİT’s 2024 report.

Although the content of the report was not disclosed, Kalın’s introduction was made available. Kalın underlined that the MİT has played the role as a game setter not only in Türkiye but beyond the Turkish borders throughout 2024.

He stressed that the agency has served for securing Türkiye’s strategic interests through the coordination of intelligence and diplomacy in the most critical places.

“In this context, the threats faced in different geographies as well as in our country have been eliminated through operational activities in the field, and multilateral intelligence diplomacy efforts have been reinforced,” Kalın stated.

Describing the sudden collapse of the Assad regime in Syria in the last days of 2024 as a development that changed the course of history, Kalın stressed that this was possible thanks to Türkiye’s unwavering support to the Syrian people against the oppressors.

The intel chief has underlined that the MİT’s intelligence diplomacy activities paved the way for Türkiye to achieve very valuable gains both in the field and at the negotiation tables.

Terror-free Türkiye

Kalın has also explained the MİT’s role in combating terrorism inside and outside Türkiye in line with the “terror-free Türkiye” aim launched by the government.

“Through 2024, many joint operations in coordination with our security forces have been conducted against terror organizations and organized crime structures. The activities of the terror organizations with different ideologies that receive foreign support, such as PKK/KCK, FETÖ, DAESH and DHKP/C, were prevented in line with the vision of ‘terror-free Türkiye,’” Kalın stated.

PKK has been dealt a heavy blow as a result of the elimination of its crucially important facilities through operations in 2024, Kalın stated.

The MİT chief has also underlined that Gaza will remain one of the top issues of the international agenda throughout 2025.

rebuilding,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

    Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

  2. Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

    Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

  3. La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

    La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

  4. 8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

    8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

  5. Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

    Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis
Recommended
Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
Advertising board fines Adidas for failing to disclose pigskin use

Advertising board fines Adidas for failing to disclose pigskin use
Ex-lovers’ gifts put up for sale at auction in Mersin

Ex-lovers’ gifts put up for sale at auction in Mersin
Pay raise dispute halts rituals at Istanbul church

Pay raise dispute halts rituals at Istanbul church
Tourists turn to camels as weather grounds balloons in Cappadocia

Tourists turn to camels as weather grounds balloons in Cappadocia
Fishermen halt operations in Marmara, Çanakkale due to mucilage

Fishermen halt operations in Marmara, Çanakkale due to mucilage
Journalist’s house arrest revoked

Journalist’s house arrest revoked
WORLD Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

The crisis arising from a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas seems to be heading toward a resolution, Israeli media reported late Wednesday.

ECONOMY Musks DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Young engineers deployed across the U.S. government as part of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have triggered alarm throughout Washington's security establishment.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿