Türkiye’s intel agency highlights Syria’s rebuilding in annual report

ANKARA

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) will continue to closely follow the reconstruction of Syria and protection of its territorial integrity in the coming period, the agency’s head İbrahim Kalın has vowed in an annual report.

“The organization will continue to closely follow the reconstruction process of Syria based on its territorial integrity and unity, in the face of the new conjuncture that will bring new challenges to the region,” Kalın said in the foreword of the MİT’s 2024 report.

Although the content of the report was not disclosed, Kalın’s introduction was made available. Kalın underlined that the MİT has played the role as a game setter not only in Türkiye but beyond the Turkish borders throughout 2024.

He stressed that the agency has served for securing Türkiye’s strategic interests through the coordination of intelligence and diplomacy in the most critical places.

“In this context, the threats faced in different geographies as well as in our country have been eliminated through operational activities in the field, and multilateral intelligence diplomacy efforts have been reinforced,” Kalın stated.

Describing the sudden collapse of the Assad regime in Syria in the last days of 2024 as a development that changed the course of history, Kalın stressed that this was possible thanks to Türkiye’s unwavering support to the Syrian people against the oppressors.

The intel chief has underlined that the MİT’s intelligence diplomacy activities paved the way for Türkiye to achieve very valuable gains both in the field and at the negotiation tables.

Terror-free Türkiye

Kalın has also explained the MİT’s role in combating terrorism inside and outside Türkiye in line with the “terror-free Türkiye” aim launched by the government.

“Through 2024, many joint operations in coordination with our security forces have been conducted against terror organizations and organized crime structures. The activities of the terror organizations with different ideologies that receive foreign support, such as PKK/KCK, FETÖ, DAESH and DHKP/C, were prevented in line with the vision of ‘terror-free Türkiye,’” Kalın stated.

PKK has been dealt a heavy blow as a result of the elimination of its crucially important facilities through operations in 2024, Kalın stated.

The MİT chief has also underlined that Gaza will remain one of the top issues of the international agenda throughout 2025.