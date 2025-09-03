Türkiye’s Havelsan, Emirati firm Calidus ink deal for aircraft simulation

ANKARA

Turkish defense firm Havelsan and Emirati aerospace firm Calidus have signed an agreement to develop a comprehensive training ecosystem for the Calidus B-250 light attack and training aircraft.

Under the agreement, signed in July at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul, Havelsan will provide end-to-end integrated training solution to train pilots for every stage of flights.

The flight training simulator will recreate real mission scenarios with advanced flight dynamics, while partial mission simulators will focus on mission-critical maneuvers and subsystems.

The cockpit entry and exit training device will provide safety-focused training for emergency evacuation procedures, while the briefing and debriefing station will serve as an interaction platform to plan missions, conduct analyses, and evaluate performance.

The systems will be powered by a digital training infrastructure, integrating theoretical knowledge with practical experience.

Havelsan’s systems will be installed at Calidus facilities in the United Arab Emirates. These systems will allow pilots to master the entire operational range of the B-250 before stepping into cockpit.

Mehmet Akif Nacar, general manager of Havelsan, said the project with Calidus marks Havelsan’s strong dedication to its vision to develop “human-centered, integrated, and reliable systems.”

Khalifa Murad Al Balooshi, CEO of Calidus, said the firm chose Havelsan due to the Turkish firm’s expertise in the field of training, as its training simulations can provide B-250 users with modern, advanced technology, and future-proof capabilities. The collaboration, he added, forms the basis of a long-term strategic partnership.