Türkiye's first virtual reality museum opens

ISTANBUL

Transforming the traditional museum concept, Türkiye's first virtual reality (VR) museum, Müzeverse, opens at UNIQ Istanbul on Nov. 19.

Established through the collaboration of VR content production company VR Future and French virtual reality company Excurio, the museum will present the experience "Journey to the Pyramids: Discovering Ancient Egypt" to art enthusiasts.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, VR Future Founder Fahad Rehman said he first experienced the VR content in the museum two years ago in Paris. He noted that the experience uses a storytelling technique distinct from conventional methods.

Stating that he had been living in Türkiye for a long time, Rehman said: "I thought my experience in Paris should be shared with the world, and I chose Türkiye as the starting point. We have been producing various VR content across different cities in Türkiye for over three years. During this process, I realized how inclined and curious the Turkish people are toward such technologies. This realization led to the decision to open the museum here. Over the past two years, my partner Virgile and I have worked tirelessly to make this museum a reality in Türkiye. Through Müzeverse, we aimed to create a form where visitors could feel immersed and experience the theme being told. We believe we succeeded in doing so."

Rehman stated that when explaining their intended VR model, those who hadn't experienced it struggled to visualize it. He said, "Initially, we encountered reactions like 'How would this work?' or 'Is it really worth it?' However, those who experienced it expressed that they encountered something far beyond their expectations. This shows we are on the right track. We chose the pyramids for this experience because the era of Ancient Egypt has universal meaning for everyone. Moreover, the structures of Ancient Egypt offer unique and fascinating stories about the technological advancements of their time. We will continue our virtual journeys with different content."

Working with a massive team

VR Future Co-Founder Virgile Mangiavillano emphasized that Müzeverse represents a new generation of art, inviting visitors to "experience the future of entertainment."

Mangiavillano noted that the museum can host up to 100 people simultaneously, saying, "We prepared an environment where friends can share similar feelings together. Art enthusiasts will enjoy a social experience while walking for approximately 45 minutes. The best way to describe the museum is as a 'virtual reality' discovery. We are thrilled to open this museum in Türkiye in collaboration with Excurio, a VR company that has won awards in seven different countries."

Highlighting that one of Müzeverse's primary goals is education, Mangiavillano said: "Through this VR model, we aim to raise awareness among young people about both technology and new art forms. To convey this, we chose the slogan 'a journey through time.' Most people who experienced it say they played virtual games before but never encountered anything like this. We worked with a massive team, from screenwriters to designers, and this is why we consider the museum to be a 'new generation art form.'"