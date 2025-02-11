Türkiye's first-born elephant turns 14

Türkiye's first-born elephant turns 14

İZMİR
Türkiyes first-born elephant turns 14

The country's first-born elephant, İzmir, named after her birthplace, has celebrated her 14th birthday.

 

Born in 2011 at İzmir Wildlife Park in the western province to elephants Begümcan and Winner, İzmir has since become one of the park’s most recognizable and beloved residents.

 

"We're thrilled. Our İzmir is the first Asian elephant to be born in Türkiye. We are celebrating the birthday of one of the most stunning daughters of the country’s first and only elephant family,” said Pınar Okyay, deputy secretary general of the İzmir Municipality.

 

During her birthday celebrations, İzmir happily devoured a special cake made of carrot, clover, apple, and pumpkin. Visitors also joined in the festivities, marking the milestone of this remarkable elephant.

 

According to veterinarian Gözde Budak Taşçı, this special day was also dedicated to the care and maintenance of İzmir and her family.

 

Taşçı noted that they meticulously take good care of especially their feet twice a week, elaborating on the attention given to the country’s unique elephant family.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

    Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

  2. Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

    Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

  3. La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

    La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

  4. 8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

    8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

  5. Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

    Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis
Recommended
Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
Advertising board fines Adidas for failing to disclose pigskin use

Advertising board fines Adidas for failing to disclose pigskin use
Ex-lovers’ gifts put up for sale at auction in Mersin

Ex-lovers’ gifts put up for sale at auction in Mersin
Pay raise dispute halts rituals at Istanbul church

Pay raise dispute halts rituals at Istanbul church
Tourists turn to camels as weather grounds balloons in Cappadocia

Tourists turn to camels as weather grounds balloons in Cappadocia
Fishermen halt operations in Marmara, Çanakkale due to mucilage

Fishermen halt operations in Marmara, Çanakkale due to mucilage
Journalist’s house arrest revoked

Journalist’s house arrest revoked
WORLD Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

The crisis arising from a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas seems to be heading toward a resolution, Israeli media reported late Wednesday.

ECONOMY Musks DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Young engineers deployed across the U.S. government as part of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have triggered alarm throughout Washington's security establishment.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿