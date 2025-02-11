Türkiye's first-born elephant turns 14

İZMİR

The country's first-born elephant, İzmir, named after her birthplace, has celebrated her 14th birthday.

Born in 2011 at İzmir Wildlife Park in the western province to elephants Begümcan and Winner, İzmir has since become one of the park’s most recognizable and beloved residents.

"We're thrilled. Our İzmir is the first Asian elephant to be born in Türkiye. We are celebrating the birthday of one of the most stunning daughters of the country’s first and only elephant family,” said Pınar Okyay, deputy secretary general of the İzmir Municipality.

During her birthday celebrations, İzmir happily devoured a special cake made of carrot, clover, apple, and pumpkin. Visitors also joined in the festivities, marking the milestone of this remarkable elephant.

According to veterinarian Gözde Budak Taşçı, this special day was also dedicated to the care and maintenance of İzmir and her family.

Taşçı noted that they meticulously take good care of especially their feet twice a week, elaborating on the attention given to the country’s unique elephant family.