Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

ANKARA
Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

Türkiye’s external assets recorded $363 billion in November 2024, indicating a decrease of 1.1 percent compared to the previous month, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 20.

Liabilities against non-residents increased by 0.5 percent to $659.7 billion.

The net International Investment Position (IIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye's external assets and liabilities, was minus $269.7 billion, a $7.2 billion decline in the same period, the bank said.

In regard to sub-items under assets, direct investment recorded $70.3 billion, indicating an increase of 0.7 percent and other investments were $130.8 billion, marking a decrease of 1.9 percent.

FX and Turkish Lira deposits of resident banks held abroad stood at $47.8 billion reflecting a decrease of 1.8 percent.

Direct investment items under liabilities posted $179.6 billion at the end of November 2024, indicating an increase of 0.8 percent compared to the previous month, as a result of the increase in the BIST 100 index value and increase in the foreign exchange rates, the bank said.

Under liabilities, portfolio investment increased by 4.3 percent to $121.9 billion, while other investments decreased 0.9 percent to $358.2 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dear friend: Nations react to Trump inauguration

'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration

    'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration

  2. Trump says to declare national emergency, use military at Mexico border

    Trump says to declare national emergency, use military at Mexico border

  3. Erdoğan welcomes Trump’s re-election with optimism

    Erdoğan welcomes Trump’s re-election with optimism

  4. Trump sworn in for second term vowing sweeping change

    Trump sworn in for second term vowing sweeping change

  5. Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

    Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent
Recommended
Bitcoin hits record above $109,000 awaiting Trump

Bitcoin hits record above $109,000 awaiting Trump
YEKA tenders to mobilize large amount of investments

YEKA tenders to mobilize large amount of investments
Automotive sector increasingly faces skilled labor shortage

Automotive sector increasingly faces skilled labor shortage
Türkiye increased exports most to United States last year

Türkiye increased exports most to United States last year
Top Beijing official urges Musk to deepen ties with China

Top Beijing official urges Musk to deepen ties with China
New oligarchy under fire as elites descend on Davos

New 'oligarchy' under fire as elites descend on Davos
WORLD Dear friend: Nations react to Trump inauguration

'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration

Leaders from around the world reacted to Donald Trump's return Monday to the White House, offering congratulations and urging good relations with the mercurial leader.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

Türkiye’s external assets recorded $363 billion in November 2024, indicating a decrease of 1.1 percent compared to the previous month, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 20.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿