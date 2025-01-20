Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

ANKARA

Türkiye’s external assets recorded $363 billion in November 2024, indicating a decrease of 1.1 percent compared to the previous month, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 20.

Liabilities against non-residents increased by 0.5 percent to $659.7 billion.

The net International Investment Position (IIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye's external assets and liabilities, was minus $269.7 billion, a $7.2 billion decline in the same period, the bank said.

In regard to sub-items under assets, direct investment recorded $70.3 billion, indicating an increase of 0.7 percent and other investments were $130.8 billion, marking a decrease of 1.9 percent.

FX and Turkish Lira deposits of resident banks held abroad stood at $47.8 billion reflecting a decrease of 1.8 percent.

Direct investment items under liabilities posted $179.6 billion at the end of November 2024, indicating an increase of 0.8 percent compared to the previous month, as a result of the increase in the BIST 100 index value and increase in the foreign exchange rates, the bank said.

Under liabilities, portfolio investment increased by 4.3 percent to $121.9 billion, while other investments decreased 0.9 percent to $358.2 billion.