Türkiye’s external assets at $325 billion

Türkiye’s external assets declined by 1.1 percent from the end of 2023 to stand at $324.5 billion as of January, the country’s Central Bank has said.

Liabilities against non-residents recorded $624.5 billion, indicating an increase of 1.9 percent within the same period.

The net International Investment Position (IIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye’s external assets and liabilities, posted was $300 billion at the end of January 2024, in comparison to minus $284.7 billion at the end of 2023, the bank said on March 19.

Under assets, currency and deposits of banks recorded $49.7 billion, indicating an increase of 6.7 percent.

“Under liabilities, direct investment [equity capital and other capital] at the end of January 2024 was $168.5 billion, rising 6.4 percent from the end of the previous year, with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates,” the bank said.

Portfolio investment increased by 4.7 percent to $100.4 billion.

Non-residents’ equity holdings stood at $33.1 billion, reflecting an increase of 12 percent compared to the end of 2023, while their holdings of government domestic debt securities recorded $2.8 billion, with an increase of 5.9 percent.

Outstanding Eurobond holdings of nonresidents increased by 1.7 percent over the same period to $43.2 billion, according to data from the Central Bank.

