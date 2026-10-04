Türkiye’s exports hit record $211 billion in January-September

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s exports surge by 15.54 percent year-on-year to $25.98 billionin September.

Türkiye’s exports in the January-September period rose 5.2 percent year-on-year to a record $211 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced.

Speaking in Istanbul on Oct. 3 while unveiling September foreign trade figures, Bolat said the country’s rolling 12-month goods exports had increased to $283.7 billion in September.

“This is also an annual goods export record,” he said.

Recalling that the 2026 Medium-Term Program (OVP) target was $282 billion, Bolat said: “We have surpassed the OVP target with three months still remaining in the year.”

Bolat also said that rolling 12-month services exports had reached $125.4 billion as of September.

The minister further noted that a record was set for September exports.

“September goods exports of $26 billion represent the second-highest monthly figure on record. The highest was $26.3 billion in December 2025,” Bolat said.

According to Trade Ministry data, exports increased 15.4 percent year-on-year in September to $25.98 billion, while imports rose 5.9 percent year-on-year to $31.21 billion.

The foreign trade deficit narrowed 24.8 percent year-on-year to $5.23 billion in the month.

In the January-September period, imports climbed 5.4 percent year-on-year to $282 billion, while the foreign trade deficit widened 5.8 percent year-on-year to $71.03

billion.

“Despite the rise in imports driven by higher commodity prices, the increase in the foreign trade deficit remained more limited than initially anticipated at the outset of the war,” Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said in a social media post, commenting on the latest trade data.

“Even amid the impact of geopolitical tensions, we expect the current account deficit-to-GDP ratio to remain at a manageable level of 2.6 percent,” said Şimşek.