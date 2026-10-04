Defense exports rise 15.6 pct to $6.9 billion in January-September

ISTANBUL

The defense and aerospace industry’s exports amounted to a total of $6.93 billion in the January-September period, rising 15.6 percent.

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry exports increased 15.6 percent year-on-year to $6.93 billion in the January-September period, accounting for 3.28 percent of the country’s total exports, data from the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM) showed.

In September alone, defense and aerospace exports climbed 10.7 percent year-on-year to $634.1 million. The sector accounted for 2.44 percent of the country’s total exports.

Over the past 12 months, defense and aerospace exports reached $10.94 billion, marking a 29.9 percent year-on-year increase and representing 3.86 percent of Türkiye’s total exports.

“Behind these figures are our high value-added products, engineering capabilities, production capacity and the partnerships we have developed across different geographies around the world,” said Haluk Görgün, head of Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat.

The automotive industry maintained its position as the country’s top exporting sector in September, with exports totaling $3.94 billion.

The sector’s exports in the January-September period rose 3.1 percent year-on-year to $31.15 billion.

Among the top exporting sectors in September, chemicals and chemical products ranked second with $3.07 billion in exports, while the electrical and electronics sector came third with $2.06 billion.