Defense exports rise 15.6 pct to $6.9 billion in January-September

Defense exports rise 15.6 pct to $6.9 billion in January-September

ISTANBUL
Defense exports rise 15.6 pct to $6.9 billion in January-September

The defense and aerospace industry’s exports amounted to a total of $6.93 billion in the January-September period, rising 15.6 percent.

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry exports increased 15.6 percent year-on-year to $6.93 billion in the January-September period, accounting for 3.28 percent of the country’s total exports, data from the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM) showed.

In September alone, defense and aerospace exports climbed 10.7 percent year-on-year to $634.1 million. The sector accounted for 2.44 percent of the country’s total exports.

Over the past 12 months, defense and aerospace exports reached $10.94 billion, marking a 29.9 percent year-on-year increase and representing 3.86 percent of Türkiye’s total exports.

“Behind these figures are our high value-added products, engineering capabilities, production capacity and the partnerships we have developed across different geographies around the world,” said Haluk Görgün, head of Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat.

The automotive industry maintained its position as the country’s top exporting sector in September, with exports totaling $3.94 billion.
The sector’s exports in the January-September period rose 3.1 percent year-on-year to $31.15 billion.

Among the top exporting sectors in September, chemicals and chemical products ranked second with $3.07 billion in exports, while the electrical and electronics sector came third with $2.06 billion.

defense exports,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit

Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit

    Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit

  2. Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

    Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

  3. ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

    ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

  4. Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

    Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

  5. US-German trio wins medicine Nobel for work on optogenetics

    US-German trio wins medicine Nobel for work on optogenetics
Recommended
‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears
Development Road Project could generate $80 billion annually as energy corridor, minister says

Development Road Project could generate $80 billion annually as energy corridor, minister says
Turkish defense giant Aselsan signs $2.75 bln deals for hybrid air defense systems

Turkish defense giant Aselsan signs $2.75 bln deals for hybrid air defense systems
Türkiye’s annual inflation falls below 30 percent in September

Türkiye’s annual inflation falls below 30 percent in September
Türkiye’s auto market poised to contract in 2026

Türkiye’s auto market poised to contract in 2026
Türkiye needs destination diversity, industry representative says

Türkiye needs destination diversity, industry representative says
EU, China to hold Beijing talks to avert trade war

EU, China to hold Beijing talks to avert trade war
WORLD Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered an investigation into the desecration of the U.S. flag during military parades held in Baghdad to mark the withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition forces from Iraq.
ECONOMY ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

Equities rallied on Oct. 5 after a big miss on U.S. jobs creation gave the Federal Reserve breathing room to hold off an interest rate hike this month, while traders were also cheered by another drop in oil prices that eased inflation concerns.
SPORTS Turkish Football Federation chair refuses blame in refereeing scandal

Turkish Football Federation chair refuses blame in refereeing scandal

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has broken his silence on a sweeping referee investigation, vowing full cooperation with authorities and vehemently defending his administration from blame for “decades of corruption” in the sport.
﻿