Türkiye's exports climb 4.4 percent to $273.4 billion in 2025

ANKARA

Turkish exports amounted to $273.36 billion in 2025, up 4.4 percent on a yearly basis, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Jan. 30.

The country's imports also increased 6.2 percent to $365.37 billion last year, resulting in a trade deficit of $92 billion, up 11.9 percent.

Manufacturing products comprised 94.3 percent of Türkiye's total exports in 2025, far outpacing agriculture, forestry and fishing at 3.5 percent and mining and quarrying at 1.6 percent.

High-tech's share in the manufacturing side was at 3.8 percent, and medium-high tech's share was at 39.6 percent.

In 2025, Germany remained Türkiye's top export destination at $22.17 billion, followed closely by the United Kingdom at $16.77 billion and the United States at $16.33 billion.

China was the top source of imports to Türkiye with $49.57 billion, followed by Russia with $42.37 billion and Germany with $30.11 billion.

In December alone, the country's exports reached $26.37 billion, climbing 12.7 percent year-on-year, while imports totaled $35.67 billion, up 10.7 percent.

The foreign trade deficit in December was $9.3 billion, rising 5.6 percent compared to the same month of 2024.

Foreign trade deficit, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, was $2.7 billion in December 2025.