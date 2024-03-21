‘Türkiye’s elderly population to surpass 9.5 mln in 2025’

ISTANBUL

Türkiye currently falls into the category of countries with a significant elderly population as of 2023, according to criteria set by the U.N. Population Fund, with experts noting that the anticipated projection of the population aged 65 and over will exceed 9.5 million next year.

Türkiye saw its elderly population ratio within the total population rise to 10.2 percent in 2023, marking the first time in the country’s history to surpass double digits, compared to 6.6 million elderly individuals in 2016, which surpassed 8.7 million by 2023.

With the elderly population surpassing 10 percent of the total population, Türkiye began to be classified as a "very elderly population" country according to U.N. criteria. With the population growth rate slowing down and the population rapidly aging, projections suggest that the proportion of the elderly population to the total population will reach 12.9 percent in 2030, 16.3 percent in 2040 and 22.6 percent in 2060.

With its population surpassing 85 million by the end of 2023, Türkiye continues to age in parallel with the world, prompting the need for new policies, according to experts.

Experts also noted that the number of people aged 65 and over is expected to rise to 9.7 million 2025, and this number is expected to increase gradually in the coming years.

Speaking to the private broadcaster NTV, an expert emphasized the necessity of designing cities suitable for the elderly and imposing restrictions on the number of residents in certain areas.

"We can consider capping the population at 5,000 in areas inhabited by our elderly. We can conceptualize designated social zones tailored for their engagement," Prof. Dr. İsmail Tufan said.

Tufan emphasized the imperative of addressing caregiving dependency within the purview of care insurance, advocating for the financing of intergenerational dialogue.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the ratio of people aged 65 and over who are employed increased from 7 to 10 percent in 2023. The number of elderly people living alone exceeded 1.6 million.

Experts speaking to the press on the occasion of the Elderly Week from March 18-24 emphasized that the aging population exerts a pervasive influence across almost all societal domains encompassing family structure, intergenerational bonds, labor force and financial realms.

Country’s first elderly profile survey to be unveiled

Meanwhile, Family and Social Policies Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş announced that they obtained "striking" results in the first elderly profile survey conducted in the country, with the results set to be announced on March 22.