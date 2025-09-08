Türkiye’s education policies compatible with 21st century: Erdoğan

ANKARA
The Turkish government's education policies are very compatible with the necessities of the 21st century, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, calling on students to concentrate on their studies for the future of the country.

Erdoğan made these statements at an event in Ankara on Sept. 8 marking the start of the new education year as millions off students returned to their schools.

Noting that Türkiye’s new education model aims not only to raise people but also to build a civilization, Erdoğan said, “In education, we are implementing a program that is compatible with the circumstances of the 21st century in line with the principles of democratization, equality in opportunities, inclusivity and active participation.”

“We are following a multi-layered methodology that responds to the needs of the time, is skill-oriented, and encompasses our national and moral values,” he stated, informing that two main themes of this year’s education year are "family" and "green homeland."

“Many activities will be staged in our schools under the motto of ‘Every child is a sapling; our first lesson is on green homeland’,” Erdoğan said, stressing that there will be workshops and other activities on these issues with the participation of the families.

His administration has made enormous investments into the education and built modern schools across the country and bettered the working conditions of the teachers, the president stated.

“We have also introduced equal opportunities in the field of education. Thanks to the investments and reforms we have made in education, we have paved the way for a good future to our new generations,” he said.

Erdoğan also cited the developments in Gaza and condemned Israel for destroying all the schools in the enclave and disrupting education.

“Never forget in your minds and hearts your brothers and sisters in Gaza and the Palestinian territories, whose schools were bombed and whose teachers and friends were murdered by an anti-human network,” Erdoğan said, addressing the students.

