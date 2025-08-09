Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

ISTANBUL
Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's national income increased from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion last year, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday, adding: “We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."

Speaking at an event in Istanbul, organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK), Omer Bolat said the Turkish economy has grown at an average annual rate of 5.3% over the past 22 years since the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) took office.

"Our country has been among the fastest-growing economies in the world over the past 10 years," he said.

Bolat noted that merchandise exports, which were $36 billion in 2002, had risen to $262 billion last year, adding: “Our growth rate continued in the first seven months of this year, closing at $156.4 billion with a 5.2% increase.

"Thus, we added a total of $7.6 billion in value to the Turkish economy in just seven months."

Bolat stressed that Türkiye's global export share has increased to 1.07%, with exports of $37.5 billion in automotive, $32 billion in textiles and clothing, $35 billion in chemicals and energy, and $32.5 billion in agricultural products.

"In July, we surpassed the $25 billion mark for the first time. On March 28, we achieved a record export figure exceeding $2 billion per day," he said, adding: "As of July, our goods exports over the past 12 months reached $269.4 billion, the highest level in the history of the republic."

This strong performance in exports has become clear evidence that Türkiye is on an upward trajectory in industry, agriculture, and services, with quality, competitiveness, and advancing technology, he underlined.

GDP,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

    Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

  2. SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

    SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

  3. Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

    Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

  4. Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

    Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

  5. Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'

    Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'
Recommended
Intel CEO responds after Trump calls for his resignation

Intel CEO responds after Trump calls for his resignation
Nearly 41,000 ships transit Turkish straits in first half

Nearly 41,000 ships transit Turkish straits in first half
SME definition expanded, revenue threshold raised

SME definition expanded, revenue threshold raised
Turkish Airlines to submit binding offer for Air Europa

Turkish Airlines to submit binding offer for Air Europa
Airports serve 135 million passengers in January-July

Airports serve 135 million passengers in January-July
Turkish, American companies seek middle ground after tariff hike

Turkish, American companies seek middle ground after tariff hike
WORLD Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

 The Syrian government on Saturday strongly condemned a recent conference organized by the terrorist group the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling it a “serious blow” to the ongoing negotiations and a “clear violation” of the March 10 agreement.
ECONOMY Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's national income increased from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion last year, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday, adding: “We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿