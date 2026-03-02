Turkish economy grows 3.6 percent in 2025

ANKARA

The Turkish economy expanded by 3.6 percent in 2025 on a yearly basis, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March. 2.

The country's GDP reached 63 trillion Turkish Liras ($1.59 trillion) last year, up from 44.6 trillion liras ($1.36 trillion) in 2024, official figures showed.

In the fourth quarter alone, the GDP rose by 3.4 percent, slowing from a 3.8 percent expansion in the previous quarter, TÜİK said.

Commenting on the latest growth data, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said that Türkiye’s per capita income has risen to $18,040, noting that the country is projected to cross the critical threshold into the high‑income group in 2025.

In a written statement, Şimşek noted that consumption and investment maintained a balanced outlook, with overall investments rising 7 percent and machinery and equipment investments up 5 percent, strengthening production capacity.

“While net external demand weighed negatively on growth amid global trade uncertainties and protectionism, the current account deficit remained at a sustainable 1.6 percent of GDP,” he said.

Şimşek expressed confidence that geopolitical risks would prove temporary and that easing global trade uncertainties, stronger demand from trading partners, and improved financial conditions would support growth in 2026.

He emphasized that structural and supply-side reforms will underpin lasting gains, while the government remains committed to its program to secure sustainable high growth, fairer income distribution and price stability.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz echoed this optimism in a post on X, stressing that Türkiye’s macroeconomic fundamentals are solid and that the economy has repeatedly demonstrated resilience against external shocks.

He added that institutions have already taken proactive measures to mitigate temporary effects from regional geopolitical developments and will continue to closely monitor the situation.

TÜİK data showed that industrial output rose 2.9 percent in 2025, while manufacturing production increased by 3.1 percent.

The agriculture sector contracted 8.8 percent last year after expanding by 5.1 percent in 2024.

The construction sector’s growth edged up from 9.9 percent last year to 10.8 percent in 2025.

Household final consumption expenditures increased by 4.1 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year, with their share in GDP at current prices standing at 54.4 percent.

Government final consumption expenditures rose by 0.8 percent in 2025, following a 0.8 percent decline in the previous year.