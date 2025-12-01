Türkiye’s cultural spending soars 83 pct in 2024: Official data

ANKARA

Türkiye’s cultural expenditures rose sharply in 2024, increasing 83 percent from the previous year to 408 billion Turkish Liras (around $9.1 billion), according to official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 1.

Cultural spending accounted for 1 percent of GDP, with general government expenditures making up 49 percent of the total.

Government cultural spending reached 200 billion liras, up 76 percent, and was driven largely by the central budget, while cultural heritage received the largest share at 18 percent.

Household cultural expenditures climbed 92 percent to 203 billion liras, led by information processing equipment, cultural services and books.

Added value generated by cultural sector enterprises rose 74 percent, with printed media, audiovisual production and architecture contributing the most.

Cultural goods exports increased 8 percent to $9.8 billion, while imports surged 166 percent; handicrafts dominated both flows.

Lastly, cultural employment grew 7 percent to 957,000 people, accounting for almost 3 percent of total employment.