Türkiye’s cultural spending soars 83 pct in 2024: Official data

Türkiye’s cultural spending soars 83 pct in 2024: Official data

ANKARA
Türkiye’s cultural spending soars 83 pct in 2024: Official data

Türkiye’s cultural expenditures rose sharply in 2024, increasing 83 percent from the previous year to 408 billion Turkish Liras (around $9.1 billion), according to official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 1.

Cultural spending accounted for 1 percent of GDP, with general government expenditures making up 49 percent of the total.

Government cultural spending reached 200 billion liras, up 76 percent, and was driven largely by the central budget, while cultural heritage received the largest share at 18 percent.

Household cultural expenditures climbed 92 percent to 203 billion liras, led by information processing equipment, cultural services and books.

Added value generated by cultural sector enterprises rose 74 percent, with printed media, audiovisual production and architecture contributing the most.

Cultural goods exports increased 8 percent to $9.8 billion, while imports surged 166 percent; handicrafts dominated both flows.

Lastly, cultural employment grew 7 percent to 957,000 people, accounting for almost 3 percent of total employment.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

    Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

  2. Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

    Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

  3. Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

    Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

  4. Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

    Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

  5. DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı

    DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı
Recommended
Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries
Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe
DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı

DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı
Türkiye says Ukrainian strikes off Black Sea worrying escalation

Türkiye says Ukrainian strikes off Black Sea 'worrying escalation'
Vocational education covers 40 pct of Türkiye’s high school students

Vocational education covers 40 pct of Türkiye’s high school students
Turkish top diplomat to attend NATO meeting, discuss Ukraine war

Turkish top diplomat to attend NATO meeting, discuss Ukraine war
Former bank executive sentenced to 102 years in high-profile fraud case

Former bank executive sentenced to 102 years in high-profile fraud case
WORLD 19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

Nineteen states have delivered their national plans to the European Union’s 150-billion-euro SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense fund, which aims to strengthen countries’ defense capacities and enhance strategic autonomy.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

Ankara and Islamabad on Dec. 2 signed a series of agreements paving the way for Türkiye to launch oil and natural gas exploration in three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan starting in 2026.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿