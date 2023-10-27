Türkiye’s culinary and cultural heritage available on Google

ISTANBUL

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the “Türkiye’s Treasures” digital collection is available online on the Google Arts & Culture Platform.

The content of the platform, which includes more than 70 stories, 10 video documentaries and 17 Street View shots, has been provided by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums and the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Many experts and museum directors contributed to the digital collection, which also includes a video series, in collaboration with world-renowned historian and documentary producer Bettany Hughes.

The digital collection, which was launched to bring selections from the country’s thousands of years old culinary and cultural heritage to the Google Arts & Culture platform, offers historical artifacts, ruins, arts and crafts, food as well as many well-known and hidden values.

Speaking about the platform, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy stated that they see the Google Arts and Culture Türkiye Platform as an important global tool for introducing Türkiye to the world.

"This is extremely important for a country such as Türkiye, which is extremely rich in culture and cuisine. Of course, it was unthinkable not to take part in the global platform. For this reason, I would like to thank the Google Arts and Culture team and Google Türkiye for their support and cooperation for the realization of this project."

Ersoy noted that the contents on the platform will contribute to Türkiye's achieving its tourism goals and emphasized that it will especially support the goal of attracting qualified tourists, increasing product diversity and promoting the rich cultural and historical heritage that the country offers in all of its 81 provinces beyond popular tourist destinations.

Stating that with its historical depth and gastronomic richness, Türkiye has a heritage that is difficult to transfer in one go, Ersoy said, "For this reason, I hope that the Google Arts and Culture Türkiye Platform will continue growing with new content.”

Ersoy said that one can access Türkiye's rich culinary culture, as well as museums and historical sites on the platform, adding, “In addition to more than 70 digital stories, the platform includes a series of 10 videos about 20 museums and ruins. Among more than 20 museums and ruins that support the project, there is the UNESCO heritage Nemrut, Göreme and Göbeklitepe as well as the Ahlat Seljuk Cemetery, which has an important place in the ancient history of Anatolia. Also, 20 museums and historical sites were included in this project, especially using 'Street View' technology.”

Stating that they also see the platform as an opportunity to promote and brand the prominent elements of Turkish cuisine abroad, Ersoy said, "Digital contents with themes from Turkish breakfast to tea, from Turkish coffee to classic Turkish cuisine delicacies, will be available on Google Arts and Culture Türkiye to meet the whole world.”

Google Türkiye Country Director Mehmet Keteloğlu stated that they have been working for the safe digitalization of Türkiye since 2006, when Google started its operations in the country.

“We work to ensure that institutions, businesses and individuals can benefit from the opportunities of digital transformation. Supporting the tourism sector, one of the most important locomotives of our country's economy, has always been among our priorities. While celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Republic, we wanted to leave a gift to future generations and to collaborate on an international platform by bringing the values of our country to the Google Arts & Culture platform with an important digital collection. We believe that the ‘Google Arts & Culture: Türkiye's Treasures Digital Collection’ will become a dynamic collection that will include many more stories,” he said.