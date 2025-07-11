Türkiye's competition body imposes $8.9 mln fine on Google

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Competition Authority has fined Google 355.1 million Turkish Liras ($8.9 million), citing violations related to its newly introduced “business ads” design that regulators say undermines fair competition in local search services.

In a statement, the authority recalled its 2021 ruling that found Google in breach of the Protection of Competition Act by distorting competition in the markets for local search services and accommodation price comparison services.

At the time, Google was both fined and instructed to take corrective measures to restore competition.

"Within that framework, Google had to position local search services and competing accommodation price comparison services on the results page in a way that is no less advantageous than its own services," the statement said.

However, while the review and evaluation of Google's compliance were still underway, the authority said the company introduced the new design, effectively replicating the same functions that were subject to the original probe.

The fine was calculated as 0.05 of Google's 2024 daily revenue for the period of non-compliance.