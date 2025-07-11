Türkiye's competition body imposes $8.9 mln fine on Google

Türkiye's competition body imposes $8.9 mln fine on Google

ANKARA
Türkiyes competition body imposes $8.9 mln fine on Google

Türkiye’s Competition Authority has fined Google 355.1 million Turkish Liras ($8.9 million), citing violations related to its newly introduced “business ads” design that regulators say undermines fair competition in local search services.

In a statement, the authority recalled its 2021 ruling that found Google in breach of the Protection of Competition Act by distorting competition in the markets for local search services and accommodation price comparison services.

At the time, Google was both fined and instructed to take corrective measures to restore competition.

"Within that framework, Google had to position local search services and competing accommodation price comparison services on the results page in a way that is no less advantageous than its own services," the statement said.

However, while the review and evaluation of Google's compliance were still underway, the authority said the company introduced the new design, effectively replicating the same functions that were subject to the original probe.

The fine was calculated as 0.05 of Google's 2024 daily revenue for the period of non-compliance.

competition body,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

    Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

  2. US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

    US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

  3. Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

    Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

  4. UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

    UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

  5. Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again

    Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again
Recommended
Turkish fishermen battle waves to deliver tuna to Aegean

Turkish fishermen battle waves to deliver tuna to Aegean
Meditation tourism set to reach highlands in eastern Türkiye

Meditation tourism set to reach highlands in eastern Türkiye
Sulcus in human brain named after renowned neurosurgeon Yaşargil

Sulcus in human brain named after renowned neurosurgeon Yaşargil
Türkiye swelters through one of hottest June in 55 years

Türkiye swelters through one of hottest June in 55 years
Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point

Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point
Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support

Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support
WORLD US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

The United States is selling weapons to its NATO allies in Europe so they can provide them to Ukraine as it struggles to fend off a recent escalation in Russia’s drone and missile attacks, President Donald Trump and his chief diplomat said.
ECONOMY Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

The Treasury has announced the result of its six-year Euro-denominated issue for which it mandated BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered earlier this week.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿