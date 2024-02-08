Türkiye’s child obesity rank spurs demand for canteen regulation

Türkiye’s child obesity rank spurs demand for canteen regulation

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s child obesity rank spurs demand for canteen regulation

Türkiye has ascended to the top of Europe’s child obesity rankings, claiming the third spot globally, and experts think that a major culprit may be products sold in school canteens, emphasizing the urgent need for heightened inspections.

Although the Education Ministry has carried out many studies and signed the "School Food Logo Cooperation Protocol" to sell healthy foods with a logo indicating that the product is suitable for school canteens in 2019, the project could not be implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating that the decision to sell products with the school food logo in canteens has been postponed for another three years, Turkish Kidney Foundation President Timur Erk said, "The industry had done its work, but there are elements that increase the cost of products with the school food logo."

"Starch-based sugar and additives indicated with the symbol ‘e’ cannot be included. The use of beet sugar and products made from vegetable oils increases the cost. A list of around 500 products that the industry deemed sufficient to be healthy school food was published, but the process was rushed," he explained.

According to a 2022 Health Ministry Scientific Board decision, energy, carbonated or flavored drinks, fried foods, chocolate, doughy and syrupy desserts, cakes, caffeinated products, "çiğ köfte" (a dish made with or without minced meat, close to a Turkish version of steak tartare), herbal teas, foods containing sweeteners are among the products that are not suitable for sale in canteens.

However, fast food products such as burgers, nuggets, meatballs, meat products including canned fish and turkey, and processed meats such as salami, sausage, bacon, and salty pastries are allowed, provided certain criteria are met.

Noting that most parents do not prepare lunchboxes for their children, Erk said that obesity is increasing due to the lack of balanced nutrition and advised that children should eat breakfast in primary school for healthy nutrition, as currently, 70 percent of students in Anatolia do not.

Stating that the prices of products in canteens have increased a lot, Erk suggested that the ministries should instruct lower prices on healthy products.

Prices of food items sold in school canteens increased in the second semester of the 2023-2024 academic year, with the cost of some products higher than those sold in the market.

According to the price tariff, the cost of pastries, which were 12 Turkish Liras in the first semester, increased to 15 liras; water, which was 5 liras, increased to 6 liras; fruit juice, which was 15 liras, increased to 20 liras; and milk, which was 13 liras, increased to 17 liras.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas open to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

    Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

  2. Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection

    Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection

  3. Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

    Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

  4. Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

    Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

  5. TikTok sues EU over content law levy

    TikTok sues EU over content law levy
Recommended
Türkiye expects no hurdles in F-16 approval despite objection

Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection
Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge
Police arrest 147 suspects in nationwide ISIL crackdown

Police arrest 147 suspects in nationwide ISIL crackdown
Turkish astronaut leaves International Space Station

Turkish astronaut leaves International Space Station
Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijans Aliyev on re-election win

Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan's Aliyev on re-election win
Marmara Sea has seismic gap: Expert

Marmara Sea has seismic gap: Expert
One die after avalanches, landslides hit country’s northeast

One die after avalanches, landslides hit country’s northeast
WORLD Hamas open to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas still wants to discuss a ceasefire in its war with Israel, a Palestinian official close to the militant group told AFP Thursday, despite a rejection of its initial offer.
ECONOMY TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok said on Thursday it is challenging an EU fee to enforce a content moderation law, a day after Facebook owner Meta announced a similar move.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿