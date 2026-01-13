Ancient cities in Antalya showcase rare endemic plants to visitors

ANTALYA

Five of the southern province of Antalya’s most iconic ancient cities now greet travelers with a breathtaking double legacy, as a conservation-focused cultural heritage project actively showcases rare endemic plants blooming amidst the timeless ruins of the Mediterranean.

Led by a local biodiversity conservation association (ANTOK), the project mapped and placed under protection several plant species that grow exclusively within the limits of specific ancient cities.

This botanical map features an elite group of rare “residents": The Termessos crocus, Side broomrape, Perge mercury plant, Aspendos Taurus orchid and Phaselis vetch.

After compiling these findings into an informative guide for travelers, the team further modernized the visitor experience by installing smart, QR-coded information boards at ancient city entrances.

These digital gateways allow guests to download a specialized mobile app, transforming their journey into an interactive exploration of the region’s seasonal blooms.

Reflecting on the project’s success, Pınar Kınıklı, a flora monitoring specialist and project officer, expressed their vision to expand the initiative to other ancient sites.

"The public now recognizes that these cities are more than just stone and mortar — they are living sanctuaries for our botanical heritage,” she noted. “Even excavation directors have begun reshapping their work to protect these rare species.”

Bolstered by European Union funding, the project also involves four ancient cities in Greece, alongside the Antalya sites.