Turkish businessman killed in armed clash during safari trip in Ethiopia

ISTANBUL
A Turkish businessman was killed after being caught in the crossfire of an armed clash in Ethiopia, where he had traveled for a tourist safari, Turkish media has reported.

Erdoğan Akbulak, the owner of Silkar Madencilik, a private Turkish mining company, died when violence erupted between local armed groups in the area he was visiting.

According to reports, Akbulak was staying in a region where tensions suddenly escalated into an armed confrontation, placing him directly on the firing line. Ethiopia has been grappling with intermittent internal conflicts for years, and the incident is said to have occurred amid an unexpected outbreak of violence in an already volatile territory.

Journalist Can Özçelik reported that two other Turkish citizens were also caught up in the same clash but managed to survive. They sought refuge at the Turkish Embassy following the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being clarified, while Turkish authorities are closely monitoring developments.

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
