Türkiye’s auto sales see sharp 23 pct contraction in May

Türkiye’s auto sales see sharp 23 pct contraction in May

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s auto sales see sharp 23 pct contraction in May

Türkiyeautomotive and light commercial vehicle market shrank by 22.55 percent year-on-year in May to 83,442 units, according to data released by the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) on June 2.


The decline followed a more moderate 1 percent contraction recorded in April.


Passenger car sales fell by 23.19 percent compared to May 2025, totaling 65,386 units, while the light commercial vehicle segment dropped 20.13 percent to 18,056 units.


Compared with the five-year May average, the overall market contracted by 5.1 percent, with passenger cars down 6 percent and light commercial vehicles weakening by 1.7 percent.


In the January–May period, the combined passenger car and light commercial vehicle market declined 7.4 percent from a year earlier to 453,138 units. Passenger car sales decreased by 9.65 percent to 356,256 units, while light commercial vehicle sales rose slightly by 1.94 percent to 96,882 units.


SUVs remained the dominant body type, accounting for 64.8 percent of passenger car sales with 230,921 units in the first five months of the year. Sedans followed, holding a 19.8 percent share with 70,396 units sold.


Electric vehicle (EV) sales dropped by 32.6 percent year-on-year in May to 11,461 units, representing a 17.5 percent share of total sales for the month. Despite the decline in May, EV sales in Türkiye increased by 10.5 percent in the January–May period, reaching 66,353 units.


Domestic EV maker Togg delivered 16,745 vehicles in the first five months of the year, while Tesla recorded sales of 3,395 units over the same period.

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