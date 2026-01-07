Türkiye's auto market sets new record: Data

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s car and light commercial vehicle market climbed to an all-time high in 2025, rising 10.49 percent from a year earlier to 1,368,400 units, industry data showed.

The Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) said passenger car sales increased 10.62 percent to 1,084,496 units in January–December, while light commercial vehicle sales rose 9.97 percent to 283,904.

Sales accelerated in December, with the overall market up 12.55 percent year-on-year to 191,620 units. Passenger car sales rose to 146,319, while light commercial vehicle sales jumped to 45,301, ODMD said.

SUVs remained the top choice among buyers, making up 61.9 percent of passenger car sales, with 671,819 units sold in 2025. Sedans followed with a 22.8 percent share (247,005), and hatchbacks with 14.4 percent (156,078).

In the fuel mix, gasoline cars held a 47 percent share (509,217), followed by hybrids at 27.2 percent (295,378) and fully electric cars at 17.7 percent (191,960). Diesel accounted for 7.4 percent (80,346) and autogas for 0.7 percent (7,595).

ODMD said sales of electric cars below 160 kW rose 75.2 percent to a 13.9 percent market share, while models above 160 kW climbed 113.5 percent to 3.8 percent.

Automatic transmissions continued to dominate passenger car sales, accounting for 95 percent of the market. In light commercial vehicles, vans led with a 75.8 percent share (215,193), followed by pickups at 9.3 percent (26,452).

ODMD Chairman Ali Haydar Bozkurt said the industry expects 2026 sales to remain broadly in line with 2025, adding that volumes could reach 1.5 million units in the future.

He also pointed to the sector’s export performance in 2025, which he cited at around $42 billion.