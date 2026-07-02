Türkiye’s auto market contracts 11 percent in June

Türkiye’s auto market contracts 11 percent in June

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s auto market contracts 11 percent in June

Türkiye’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle market contracted 11.44 percent year-on-year in June 2026 to 105,041 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) on July 2.

Passenger car sales declined 10.35 percent year-on-year to 83,978 units in June, while the light commercial vehicle market fell 15.53 percent to 21,063 units.

In the January-June period, the combined passenger car and light commercial vehicle market shrank 8.19 percent year-on-year to 558,179 units.

Passenger car sales in the first six months of 2026 decreased 9.79 percent year-on-year to 440,234 units. Light commercial vehicle sales also declined, falling 1.69 percent year-on-year to 117,945 units.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales plunged 42 percent year-on-year in June to 14,978 units. The share of EVs in total vehicle sales dropped to 17.8 percent from 27.6 percent in the same month of last year.

In the first half of 2026, EV sales totaled 81,331 units, marking a 5.3 percent year-on-year decline.

Domestic EV manufacturer Togg delivered 4,503 vehicles in June, while Tesla sold 398 units during the month.

In the January-June period, Togg’s total sales reached 21,248 units, compared with 3,793 units sold by Tesla.

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