Türkiye’s Assyrians mark feast in Mardin mass

Türkiye’s Assyrians mark feast in Mardin mass

MARDİN
Türkiye’s Assyrians mark feast in Mardin mass

The Assyrian community of Türkiye has celebrated their Yaldo feast, the first religious holiday of Christians and symbolizing the birth of Jesus, marking the inception of days-long festivities.

As part of the annual observance of Assyrian people’s Yaldho or feast of nativity, widely known as Christmas by other Christian communities, adherents will fast for ten days, abstaining from meals containing animal products.

A solemn service was held at the historic Kırklar Church in the southeastern province of Mardin, led by religious leader Saliba Özmen of Mardin and the neighboring city of Diyarbakır.

Özmen underscored the profound need for peace, harmony and fraternity, stating, "These celebrations are invaluable for fortifying our spiritual essence. It is imperative that we cherish and utilize them to their fullest potential."

The ceremony reenacted the discovery and warming of the cave where Jesus was born, symbolized by the lighting of a fire. During the ritual, candles were lit, wishes were made and a women's choir sang hymns. Prayers for unity, solidarity and global peace were offered. Subsequently, hymns and prayers in Syriac and Turkish were recited and participants received blessings.

After the liturgy, attendees gathered in the church courtyard to exchange festive greetings. While Assyrians in Türkiye are estimated at approximately 20,000, they primarily reside in Istanbul and the southeastern region, particularly Mardin.

"Mardin exemplifies the epitome of coexistence, serving as a beacon to the world. For centuries, it has nurtured diverse ethnic communities living side by side as neighbors," remarked Governor Tuncay Akkoyun during the service, emphasizing Mardin's status as one of Türkiye’s most ethnically and religiously diverse provinces.

Elsewhere in Türkiye, numerous provinces hosted Christmas services, including at the Mor Efrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Istanbul’s Bakırköy district, the first church constructed during the modern Türkiye era, which opened its doors last year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza

Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza

    Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza

  2. Türkiye aims for 3 nuclear power plants by 2035

    Türkiye aims for 3 nuclear power plants by 2035

  3. EU to propose sanctions on Russia’s 'shadow fleet'

    EU to propose sanctions on Russia’s 'shadow fleet'

  4. Japan approves record budget for ageing population, defense

    Japan approves record budget for ageing population, defense

  5. US holiday shoppers increase spending despite higher prices

    US holiday shoppers increase spending despite higher prices
Recommended
Türkiye aims for 3 nuclear power plants by 2035

Türkiye aims for 3 nuclear power plants by 2035
Turkish seas witness most bountiful fishing season in years

Turkish seas witness most bountiful fishing season in years
Madame Tussauds set to close as Merlin Entertainments to exit Türkiye

Madame Tussauds set to close as Merlin Entertainments to exit Türkiye
Türkiyes highest mountain hosts search, rescue training

Türkiye's highest mountain hosts search, rescue training
Contractor arrested in deadly quake collapse

Contractor arrested in deadly quake collapse
Türkiye seeks cooperation with new Syrian govt in terrorism fight

Türkiye seeks cooperation with new Syrian gov't in terrorism fight
WORLD Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza

Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza

Palestinian sources said that Israeli strikes in Gaza on Thursday killed at least 45 people including hospital workers and journalists for a militant-linked broadcaster.
ECONOMY EU to propose sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet

EU to propose sanctions on Russia’s 'shadow fleet'

The EU has threatened further sanctions against Russian vessels after Finland said it was probing an oil tanker that sailed from a Russian port for the "sabotage" of a power cable linking the country and Estonia.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿