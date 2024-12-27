Türkiye’s Assyrians mark feast in Mardin mass

MARDİN

The Assyrian community of Türkiye has celebrated their Yaldo feast, the first religious holiday of Christians and symbolizing the birth of Jesus, marking the inception of days-long festivities.

As part of the annual observance of Assyrian people’s Yaldho or feast of nativity, widely known as Christmas by other Christian communities, adherents will fast for ten days, abstaining from meals containing animal products.

A solemn service was held at the historic Kırklar Church in the southeastern province of Mardin, led by religious leader Saliba Özmen of Mardin and the neighboring city of Diyarbakır.

Özmen underscored the profound need for peace, harmony and fraternity, stating, "These celebrations are invaluable for fortifying our spiritual essence. It is imperative that we cherish and utilize them to their fullest potential."

The ceremony reenacted the discovery and warming of the cave where Jesus was born, symbolized by the lighting of a fire. During the ritual, candles were lit, wishes were made and a women's choir sang hymns. Prayers for unity, solidarity and global peace were offered. Subsequently, hymns and prayers in Syriac and Turkish were recited and participants received blessings.

After the liturgy, attendees gathered in the church courtyard to exchange festive greetings. While Assyrians in Türkiye are estimated at approximately 20,000, they primarily reside in Istanbul and the southeastern region, particularly Mardin.

"Mardin exemplifies the epitome of coexistence, serving as a beacon to the world. For centuries, it has nurtured diverse ethnic communities living side by side as neighbors," remarked Governor Tuncay Akkoyun during the service, emphasizing Mardin's status as one of Türkiye’s most ethnically and religiously diverse provinces.

Elsewhere in Türkiye, numerous provinces hosted Christmas services, including at the Mor Efrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Istanbul’s Bakırköy district, the first church constructed during the modern Türkiye era, which opened its doors last year.