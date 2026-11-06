Türkiye’s archaeological heritage project wins 2026 Paestum Award

SALERNO

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In recognition of its nationwide efforts to expedite archaeological excavations and protect cultural heritage, Türkiye’s Geleceğe Miras (Heritage for the Future) project has earned Italy’s prestigious 2026 Paestum Award.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy received the award during the 28th Mediterranean Archaeological Tourism Exchange in Paestum, in Italy’s Salerno region.

Launched in 2023, the Heritage for the Future project is a nationwide initiative to expand archaeological excavations, strengthen research teams and accelerate the restoration and preservation of historical sites. It seeks to make excavations a year-round activity rather than limiting them to the traditional three- or four-month season.

Ersoy said the initiative had increased excavation teams’ budgets three- to fourfold, providing additional personnel, equipment and funding through five-year work programs.

He cited the ancient city of Ephesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in western Türkiye, as an example of the project’s impact. After 163 years of excavations had uncovered approximately 25-26 percent of the site, the share rose to 45 percent over the past three years, he said.

The number of archaeological excavation sites in Türkiye has also increased from 157 eight years ago to 261 today, Ersoy added, noting that revenue from cultural tourism was being reinvested in archaeological research.

Ugo Picarelli, director of the Mediterranean Archaeological Tourism Exchange, described the initiative as “a national archaeological mission rooted in cultural identity.” He said the project could serve as a model for other countries, adding that around 5,000 people, including 2,000 specialists, took part in its activities in 2024.

Ersoy also highlighted Turkish-Italian cooperation in archaeology, restoration and museum studies, citing exhibitions on Göbeklitepe and Troy held at Rome’s Colosseum as examples of efforts to introduce Anatolia’s ancient heritage to international audiences.