Former minister arrested over role in investment fund scandal

ISTANBUL

Former minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya was jailed pending trial early on Nov. 6 on charges of membership in a criminal organization and violating capital markets legislation as part of an investigation into Türkiye’s investment fund scandal.

Kaya, her husband İlyas Kaya and former Capital Markets Board (SPK) Chairman İbrahim Ömer Gönül were questioned by prosecutors for a second time on Nov. 5 over their alleged involvement in the Ponzi-like investment scheme.

While Kaya was jailed pending trial, her husband and Gönül were released subject to judicial control measures, including international travel bans and regular reporting requirements.

Türkiye has been grappling with a major financial scandal since mid-September, when the collapse of an investment scheme prompted market regulators to suspend and liquidate 131 investment funds suspected of manipulation.

Prosecutors are looking into allegations of widespread market manipulation affecting the savings of nearly half a million investors.

The ex-family minister is accused of securing illicit gains through one of the funds placed under liquidation by the SPK.

Kaya’s second round of questioning lasted more than two hours and 15 minutes. Details of her testimony have not been made public.

However, in its submission to the court seeking her detention, the prosecution cited an SPK report alleging that Kaya had access to non-public information about the planned liquidation of investment funds.

She sold her shares in Özata Denizcilik on Sept. 16, a day before the liquidation decision was announced, in an unusually swift transaction that bypassed the standard two-day settlement period.

Prosecutors also pointed to her alleged close contacts with Tera Group executives and the substantial profits from what they described as her first stock market investment, arguing that these circumstances suggested possible advance knowledge of the decision.

During their initial questioning on Oct. 7, however, Kaya denied having received privileged information or trading tips.

Kaya has come under investigation over alleged illicit gains exceeding 2 billion Turkish Liras, with subsequent reports claiming that she had offered to return the money.

She served as family minister between 2016 and 2018 and, until recently, was a deputy chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

She resigned from her party post on Sept. 26 following allegations.

Her arrest came hours after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged that those found responsible for market manipulation or illicit financial gains would be held accountable.

“People you would never have expected have become involved in these affairs,” Erdoğan told reporters aboard his return flight from South Korea.