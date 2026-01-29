Türkiye’s airline fleet expands to 800 aircraft in 2025

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s aviation sector has seen remarkable expansion over the past five years, with the number of aircraft used for passenger and cargo services rising from 558 in 2021 to 800 by the end of 2025, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

This 43 percent increase reflects the country’s broader growth in air travel, supported by new airport construction across multiple cities and major infrastructure projects, including the opening of Istanbul Airport — one of the largest in the world — and expansions at Antalya and Ankara Esenboğa airports.

By the close of last year, Türkiye had established flight connections to 356 destinations across 133 countries, while passenger numbers soared past 247 million, setting a new record in the nation’s history. Alongside the fleet expansion, seating capacity grew from 104,464 to 157,785 over the same period.

Passenger aircraft make up the vast majority of Türkiye’s fleet, with 760 planes dedicated to passenger transport and 40 serving cargo operations.

Turkish Airlines dominates the market, accounting for 473 aircraft, followed by Pegasus Airlines with 128 and SunExpress with 81.

 

