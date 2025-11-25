Türkiye’s advanced jet trainer Hürjet to enter mass production

ANKARA
Türkiye is moving ahead with testing, mass production and planned exports of its first homegrown advanced jet trainer Hürjet, after two prototypes completed around 340 flights and 260 flight hours, according to Turkish defense officials.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Hürjet is scheduled for delivery to the Turkish Air Force’s aerobatic team, Turkish Stars, in 2026.

Assembly work for the aircraft to be delivered is underway, and the newly produced jet is expected to conduct its first flight in the first quarter of next year.

The project began in August 2017, and the aircraft made its maiden flight in April 2023.

Before that, the first completed component entered the final assembly line in June 2022, followed by ground tests that included landing gear trials, wiring checks, canopy mechanisms and full avionics, electrical and fuel system tests.

Türkiye’s first jet-powered supersonic training aircraft completed its first engine start-up on Jan. 30, 2023, before making its maiden flight on April 25, 2023. Testing has since continued within its design envelope.

During testing, two Hürjets conducted a formation flight in different camouflages, and another flew with the Turkish Stars aerobatic team, demonstrations that attracted significant attention.

TAI is establishing a production line capable of building two aircraft per month. The Turkish Air Force is expected to receive 16 units initially, with the total number set to increase as new configurations are added.

TAI is preparing to sign an export agreement with Spain for Hürjet, with a final supply contract expected soon, CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu told Spanish outlet El Espanol.

The deal foresees the purchase of around 45 Hürjet aircraft to replace Spain’s aging F-5 fleet, with an estimated value of 3.12 billion euros ($3.6 billion). Deliveries are planned to begin in 2028.

 

