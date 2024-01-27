Türkiye's 1st astronaut conducts 6th experiment aboard ISS

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's first space traveler Alper Gezeravcı has executed the oxygen saturation experiment aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking the sixth in a series of 13 experiments planned for his mission.

Gezeravcı, during his 14-day stay in space, was scheduled to conduct the experiments designed by various universities and research institutions and determined by the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's (TÜBİTAK) space commission.

According to a statement released on TUA's official account on X, the experiments orchestrated by Gezeravcı span a wide spectrum of scientific inquiry, ranging from cancer research to the study of immune cells, algae and propolis.

The latest experiment, projected by academic Oğuzhan Aydemir from Istanbul's Nişantaşı University, seeks to discern the impacts of low gravity by assessing the oxygen levels in the air with the aid of artificial intelligence.

Gezeravcı's mission, which began with the launch of the Axiom-3 crew from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 19, saw the successful docking of the spacecraft with the ISS the day after.

The crew, comprising Gezeravcı and his teammates Michael Lopez-Alegria, Walter Villadei and Marcus Wandt, was received by the seven astronauts and cosmonauts already stationed on the ISS since Sept. 27 last year.

In addition to the oxygen experiment, Gezeravcı's tasks include endeavors such as enhancing spacecraft propulsion systems' efficiency, studying the carbon dioxide capture capabilities of microalgae in zero gravity and exploring the effects of propolis on bacteria in microgravity.

The crew's journey is expected to conclude at the end of January, with plans for the Dragon capsule carrying the astronauts to land in the ocean off Orlando.