Ankara working to bring 14 activists from Israel via Jordan

Ankara working to bring 14 activists from Israel via Jordan

ANKARA
Ankara working to bring 14 activists from Israel via Jordan

 

The Turkish Foreign Ministry is working to repatriate 14 Turkish activists from Israel through Jordan on Oct. 7, the ministry’s spokesman has said.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Öncü Keçeli informed that the ministry is continuing its efforts for the return of the remaining Turkish activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla who were detained by Israel.

The ministry is planning to return them from Jordan, Keçeli stated.

36 Turkish activists and 101 members of the flotilla from other countries were brought to Istanbul on Oct. 4 through a special flight of Turkish Airlines.

Türkiye has denounced Israel's interception of the flotilla as "an act of terrorism,” saying on Oct. 2 it had opened an investigation.

Israel has come under international criticism after its forces intercepted more than 40 boats carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, detaining more than 450 activists.

 

 

citizens,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudans Darfur

ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur
LATEST NEWS

  1. ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur

    ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur

  2. EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas

    EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas

  3. Indirect talks on ending Gaza war begin in Egypt

    Indirect talks on ending Gaza war begin in Egypt

  4. Türkiye seeks faster resolution of prolonged trials

    Türkiye seeks faster resolution of prolonged trials

  5. Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods

    Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods
Recommended
Erdoğan to attend Turkic States’ summit in Azerbaijan

Erdoğan to attend Turkic States’ summit in Azerbaijan
Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Gaza ceasefire plan in phone call

Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Gaza ceasefire plan in phone call
Gaza deal flourishes hope for regional permanent peace: Erdoğan

Gaza deal flourishes hope for regional permanent peace: Erdoğan
36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry
Erdoğan urges Israel to halt attacks, comply with Trumps Gaza plan

Erdoğan urges Israel to halt attacks, comply with Trump's Gaza plan
Türkiye, Iran plan new border crossing

Türkiye, Iran plan new border crossing
WORLD ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudans Darfur

ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur

The International Criminal Court on Oct. 6 convicted a leader of the feared Janjaweed militia of playing a leading role in a campaign of atrocities committed in the Sudanese region of Darfur more than 20 years ago — including ordering mass executions and bludgeoning two prisoners to death with an ax.
ECONOMY Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

Türkiye’s automotive market, which has been breaking records despite challenging financial conditions, is preparing for what industry executives describe as the strongest final quarter in recent years.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿