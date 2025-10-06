Ankara working to bring 14 activists from Israel via Jordan

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry is working to repatriate 14 Turkish activists from Israel through Jordan on Oct. 7, the ministry’s spokesman has said.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Öncü Keçeli informed that the ministry is continuing its efforts for the return of the remaining Turkish activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla who were detained by Israel.

The ministry is planning to return them from Jordan, Keçeli stated.

36 Turkish activists and 101 members of the flotilla from other countries were brought to Istanbul on Oct. 4 through a special flight of Turkish Airlines.

Türkiye has denounced Israel's interception of the flotilla as "an act of terrorism,” saying on Oct. 2 it had opened an investigation.

Israel has come under international criticism after its forces intercepted more than 40 boats carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, detaining more than 450 activists.