Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria

Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria

Serkan Demirtaş - ANKARA
Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria

Türkiye has reiterated that it won’t allow any initiative that would result in the division of Syria’s political and territorial integrity and sovereignty, in a clear message that comes following a meeting of Kurdish groups in northern Syria last week.

“Türkiye does not accept any initiative that targets Syria’s territorial integrity, undermines its sovereignty, allows the existence of armed groups that are not part of the central authority and paves the way for the continuation of the presence of terror organizations,” said diplomatic sources on May 1.

The warning came days after the Kurdish groups held a congress in northern Syria to discuss their future moves following an agreement between the Syrian government and YPG, which makes the majority of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Sources recalled that the Syrian government has voiced its opposition to some of the messages conveyed by the Kurdish groups and recalled that protecting Syria’s territorial integrity and unity is both Syria’s and Türkiye’s priority.

It is crucially important that unity in Syria will be reached by pledging equal citizenship to all the Syrian communities under a central government as underlined in the constitutional declaration, the Turkish sources recalled.

“Türkiye wants to see the creation of an environment that provides equal opportunities to all different ethnic and religious groups by the Syrian government and the constitution. Türkiye does not accept any initiative that would hinder the making of a system in which Syrian citizens can benefit from equal rights and freedoms and expose their identities and faiths without any hesitation,” underlined Turkish sources.

Struggling against terror elements and separatist movements is the primary responsibility of the Syrian government and Türkiye has created a suitable environment for the resolution of existing problems through ways Damascus prefers to handle them, added the sources.

“Türkiye’s expectation is the implementation of the agreement reached between the Syrian administration and the SDF in a way to prevent the terror-affiliated groups from becoming politically and militarily effective,” they underlined.

The sources also recalled the ongoing efforts to create a terror-free Türkiye and repeated Ankara’s expectation from PKK to respond positively to a call by jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan to lay down its arms and dissolve the terror organization.

“Should the PKK and its affiliations not dissolve themselves, there is necessary will and means for the elimination of the terror organization through other ways,” sources stressed.

As for counterterrorism efforts, Türkiye, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon have recently formed a platform composed by their foreign and defense ministries as well as intelligence organizations. They are expected to create a joint operation center in Syria for fighting terrorism, including the ISIL terrorist organization.

“In addition, Syria may prefer to sign agreements with any other country if it sees concerns over its security. Likewise, Türkiye may lend support to Syria on many issues the latter needs in line with bilateral agreements,” stressed the Turkish sources.

Foreign Ministry ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

    Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

  2. Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

    Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

  3. Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

    Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

  4. Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

    Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin
Recommended
Poland sees important role for Türkiye on European security

Poland sees important role for Türkiye on European security
Israel must end airstrikes undermining efforts for Syrian unity: Türkiye

Israel must end airstrikes undermining efforts for Syrian unity: Türkiye
Türkiye slams rising hate speech against Turkish Cypriots

Türkiye slams rising hate speech against Turkish Cypriots
US Senate confirms Tom Barrack as ambassador to Türkiye

US Senate confirms Tom Barrack as ambassador to Türkiye
Türkiye, US hold defense talks in Ankara

Türkiye, US hold defense talks in Ankara
Deputy FM to address ICJ on Israel’s legal obligations

Deputy FM to address ICJ on Israel’s legal obligations
WORLD Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Millions of Australians voted Saturday in a bitterly contested general election, following a campaign shaped by living costs, climate anxiety and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿