Türkiye will not allow any actor to endanger its security: Erdoğan

ŞANLIURFA

Türkiye will continue to "resolutely" take steps against terrorism and will not allow any global or regional actor to endanger its security, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 16.

"Terror is the biggest scourge that the imperialists have inflicted on Türkiye," Erdoğan said at an iftar dinner in the southeastern Şanlıurfa province.

He said that Türkiye’s “national security begins beyond its borders,” and stressed that his country "cannot rest with peace of mind if peace is not ensured in our region."