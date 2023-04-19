Türkiye will land first natural gas: Erdoğan

ANKARA

The natural gas discovered in the Black Sea will land in Filyos and be linked to the country’s gas distribution network on April 20, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, stressing he will announce more good news during the inauguration ceremony.

“We will increase the production in this [Sakarya Gas] field up to 40 million cubic meters in three years. When the second phase is accomplished, we will come to a level to meet the gas demands of the residences. At the same time, we are making preparations for new discoveries,” Erdoğan said in an interview with the TRT late on April 18.

As a result, discoveries in different gas fields in the recent years, Türkiye has 710 billion cubic meters of natural gas with a market value of $1 trillion. It continues its works with the participation of dozens of ships and other vehicles to bring the gas to the land and connect it to the national network.

A ceremony will be held in Filyos, on the western Black Sea coast on April 20, with the participation of Erdoğan, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez and other relevant authorities, for natural gas to be pumped to the national grid.

“Seismic studies have been completed in the central Black Sea. We are now in the assessment stage. Seismic studies in the eastern Black Sea continue. They will be followed with drilling activities. The discovery in the western Black Sea shows that there is a good potential there,” he suggested.

“God willing, we will produce our own natural gas and see the days when we can sell it to other countries as well,” he said.

Works for nuclear plant will intensify

On a question about the ongoing works for the Akkuyu Nuclear Plant, Erdoğan recalled that a ceremony is to be held on April 27 on the occasion of fueling the plant. “With the delivery of fuel, Akkuyu will get the nuclear plant status. Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will attend the ceremony via videoconference,” he stated.

Russia’s Rosatom is constructing Türkiye’s first nuclear plant with the partnership of local companies, in Mersin, on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. Its first reactor is expected to be activated in the coming months. The ceremony will observe the delivery of fuel to the nuclear facility.

“Three reactors will be activated every other year. Ten percent of our country’s electricity will be produced from here. It will have a $6.5 billion worth contribution to our economy. Plus, thanks to Akkuyu, we will reduce our natural gas import up to seven billion cubic meters,” he said.

In the new period the government will give more priority to the nuclear power plant, Erdoğan said. On a question, the president said there are talks with Chinese and Korean companies on Türkiye’s plans to this end.