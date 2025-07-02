Türkiye welcomes US move to lift sanctions on Syria

ANKARA
Türkiye on Tuesday welcomed the U.S. decision to lift some sanctions on Syria, calling it a “positive development.”

Ankara also hailed "the strong resolve of the U.S. administration to normalize relations with the Syrian government,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said in a statement on X.

Türkiye "will continue to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction through both public and private sectors, in collaboration with regional and international stakeholders,” he added.

The Turkish statement came in response to President Donald Trump’s move a day earlier to officially end Washington’s sanctions program on Syria.

"The United States is committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors," Trump said in the order, which was posted by the official Rapid Response account of the Trump 47 White House on X.

Last month, Trump announced at an investment forum in Riyadh that he would lift the “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria. A day later, he held a landmark meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia — the first meeting between U.S. and Syrian leaders in 25 years.

