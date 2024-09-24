Türkiye welcomes over 35 mln foreign tourists in eight months

Türkiye saw a significant rise in tourism, welcoming 35.8 million foreign visitors in the first eight months of 2024, which marks a 7.1% increase from the same period in the previous year, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Among the leading nationalities visiting Türkiye, Russian citizens topped the list with 4.55 million arrivals between January and August. They were closely followed by German tourists, totaling 4.38 million, and visitors from the U.K., numbering 3.1 million.

İstanbul, Türkiye's largest city and a prominent tourist attraction, accounted for 34.3% of all foreign tourists, bringing in nearly 12.27 million visitors. Antalya, known for its Mediterranean resorts, attracted 11 million foreign tourists, while Edirne, situated near the borders of Bulgaria and Greece, received 3.36 million visitors.

In August alone, Türkiye welcomed 6.82 million foreign tourists, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 2.47%.

In 2023, the country saw a total of 49.2 million tourist arrivals, up from 44.5 million in 2022, showcasing its growing appeal as a global travel destination.

