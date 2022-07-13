Türkiye welcomes extension of Syria humanitarian aid

ANKARA

Türkiye has welcomed the extension of the U.N. cross-border mechanism for humanitarian assistance to northwest Syria although it is only for a six-month period.

“We welcome the extension of the U.N. cross-border mechanism for humanitarian assistance to northwest Syria, albeit for a six month period, by the U.N. Security Council on July 12, 2022,” read a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on late July 12.

The U.N. mechanism plays a vital role in the delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance to some 4.1 million people in need in northwest Syria, recalled the ministry.

“Continuation of the operations of the U.N. mechanism in a sustainable framework without interruption is essential for an effective international response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria as well as regional stability. Türkiye will continue its efforts to this end in cooperation with the international community,” it said.

The mechanism was extended following intense negotiations between Russia and the three other permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. Russia insisted that the period should not be longer than six months while others proposed a 12-month extension of the mechanism for the sustainability of the humanitarian operation.

The U.N. humanitarian operation is of vital importance to millions of people stranded in the Idlib province of Syria.