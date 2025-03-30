Türkiye welcomes Eid holiday with prayers and festivities

ISTANBUL

As the nation celebrates the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, mosques are filled with worshippers attending early morning prayers, while families gather to embrace traditions of unity and togetherness on March 30.

In Istanbul, thousands of worshippers performed the Eid prayer at historic mosques, including Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Fatih, Süleymaniye and Sultanahmet mosques. Many arrived at dawn, with some choosing to pray in mosque courtyards as indoor spaces quickly filled.

Following the prayer, people exchanged warm wishes and greetings, with some mosques offering traditional treats such as Turkish delight, sweets and chocolates.

In Ankara, the Eid morning saw vibrant activity in the city’s mosques, where people of all ages gathered to perform prayers. Some worshippers brought their children, while international visitors in traditional attire added to the festive atmosphere.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a heartfelt message on the occasion of Eid, extending his best wishes to the nation and the Muslim world. He acknowledged the somber mood of Ramadan due to ongoing global crises and reiterated his call for peace and justice. "May this blessed Eid bring peace, prosperity and brotherhood to our country and all of humanity," Erdoğan said, expressing gratitude for reaching another Eid in good health.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also conveyed his well wishes, stating, "I sincerely congratulate our nation and the Islamic world on this blessed Eid. May it bring joy to hearts, prosperity to homes and peace to our region and humanity."

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum highlighted ongoing reconstruction efforts in earthquake-affected areas in his message, reaffirming the government’s commitment to rebuilding and solidarity. He noted that with unity and perseverance, they will keep working hard to ensure that the children and families enjoy many more joyful Eids together.

In several provinces affected by the twin earthquakes in 2023, Eid celebrations were complemented by special events as the ministry announced a Ramadan fair in quake-hit provinces of Malatya, Adıyaman, Kahramanmaraş and Hatay, featuring entertainment, educational activities and traditional performances for children.

The parades, accompanied by marching bands and mascots, aim to bring joy to families and highlight the spirit of the holiday.

As Türkiye embraces the joy of the Ramadan holiday, families continue to visit loved ones, share meals and honor long-standing traditions, reinforcing the values of kindness, generosity and unity that define the holiday.