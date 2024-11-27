Türkiye welcomes cease-fire between Lebanon, Israel

ANKARA

Türkiye welcomes the cease-fire deal between Lebanon and Israel, Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“We welcome the successful conclusion of the negotiations to establish a ceasefire in Lebanon and hope that the ceasefire will be permanent,” the ministry said in a statement.

“It is imperative for the international community to exert pressure on Israel to fully comply with the ceasefire and to provide reparations for the damages it has caused in Lebanon,” the statement said, stressing Ankara’s readiness “to extend the necessary support for the establishment of internal peace in Lebanon.”

“We take this opportunity to recall that in order to ensure regional peace and stability, a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire must be declared in Gaza as soon as possible and Israel must cease its aggressive policies,” it added.

The truce between Israel and Lebanon, brokered with US and French diplomatic efforts, came into effect at 4 a.m. local time (0200GMT).

Hezbollah began a series of ballistic missile, rocket and drone attacks on Israel last October to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Gaza and pressure Israel for a cease-fire in the besieged coastal enclave.

While cross-border warfare continued, Israel launched massive airstrikes across the small Mediterranean country against what it said were Hezbollah targets in late September. A ground invasion was launched on Oct. 1.