Türkiye Wealth Fund’s investments amount to $13 billion

Türkiye Wealth Fund’s investments amount to $13 billion

ISTANBUL
Türkiye Wealth Fund’s investments amount to $13 billion

Türkiye’s sovereign wealth fund has invested $13 billion across seven sectors through acquisitions, partnerships and capital injections over the past decade, General Manager Arda Ermut announced in his first meeting with economic journalists at the fund’s Istanbul headquarters.

With total assets of $360 billion, the Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF) now ranks among the world’s top 10 sovereign wealth funds.

“We are effectively the largest holding company in Türkiye, with 34 companies, two licenses and 46 properties under our umbrella,” Ermut said, adding that the fund is exploring joint projects with other sovereign wealth funds abroad.

Highlighting the fund’s stakes in major telecom operators, Ermut noted that TVF holds a 61.7 percent share in Türk Telekom. “The free float is currently 13 percent, and this could be increased. We acquired the stake for $1.6 billion, and today its value exceeds $3 billion. The company’s mobile business is strong, and we are optimistic about its future,” he said.

TVF also owns 26.2 percent of Turkcell, where Ermut emphasized that governance issues have been resolved. “We hold the golden share here as well. The company is being managed successfully, and both Türk Telekom and Turkcell present opportunities for the future,” he said.

Looking ahead, Ermut revealed plans to establish a direct investment fund, with the Türkiye Technology Fund (TTF) serving as the first step. Rather than investing directly in startups, TTF operates as a fund of funds, channeling capital into venture capital and private equity vehicles.

“In two years, we have committed over $100 million to more than 10 funds, including not only Türkiye-based but also internationally recognized and established funds,” he explained.

According to consolidated financial results as of December 2024, TVF’s assets stood at 12.7 trillion Turkish Liras, EBITDA reached 839 billion liras ($25.6 billion), while total sales amounted to 3.9 trillion liras ($122 billion).

“We have significant cash reserves. We are the largest investor on Borsa Istanbul, with publicly traded shares worth $25 billion. There is no liquidity problem,” Ermut said.

 

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor
LATEST NEWS

  1. US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

    US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

  2. Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

    Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

  3. UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

    UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

  4. Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

    Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

  5. Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy

    Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy
Recommended
Trump ends all Canada trade talks over fake tariff ad

Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad
Russia cuts key interest rate, warns of tepid growth

Russia cuts key interest rate, warns of tepid growth
Continuation of rate-cut cycle positive step for business world: İTO head

Continuation of rate-cut cycle positive step for business world: İTO head
Crop output forecast shows decline in 2025

Crop output forecast shows decline in 2025
‘Türkiye expected to become world’s 16th largest economy in 2025’

‘Türkiye expected to become world’s 16th largest economy in 2025’
Trump heads to Asia and high-stakes meeting with Xi

Trump heads to Asia and high-stakes meeting with Xi
France suspends pensions reform in new budget bill

France suspends pensions reform in new budget bill
WORLD US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

The United States named a veteran diplomat on Oct. 24 as the civilian lead in a body monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, seeking to push forward a durable end to the war.
ECONOMY Trump ends all Canada trade talks over fake tariff ad

Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 24 doubled down on ending trade talks with Canada over an anti-tariff advertising campaign, as Prime Minister Mark Carney sought to downplay the sudden rupture.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿